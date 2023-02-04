The reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions are set to meet this season’s league leaders in a blockbuster encounter as Mumbai City FC host Hyderabad FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on February 4, Saturday.

A seven-point gap separates the two sides at the top, with the Islanders on an 11-game winning run. They currently have 42 points to their name, and a victory could arguably end Hyderabad FC’s pursuit of the shield.

Des Buckingham’s side have been near flawless, scoring 47 goals this season and winning 13 out of their 16 games. However, they encountered a tough test against Jamshedpur FC in their last game. Boris Singh opened the scoring for the Red Miners and it appeared that their unbeaten run was coming to an end. However, Mumbai City FC showed their mettle and scored twice with just 10 minutes left on the clock to snatch another victory.

Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, will be back in action after a two-week hiatus. They comfortably defeated East Bengal 2-0 in their previous match. The victory over the Red and Gold Brigade confirmed their playoff status, but they will hope to narrow the gap with Mumbai City FC at the top.

While their opponents have been clinical in front of goal, the Nizams have the best defensive record in the league, having conceded only nine goals in 15 games. A win could reduce the gap to four points at the top, but more importantly, Hyderabad FC still have a game in hand.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head

The battle between the two sides has been intense in the past, with both Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC winning twice, while the game has ended in a stalemate thrice.

A thrilling 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture was undoubtedly one of the games of the season, with the tie swinging from one team to the other in minutes.

Matches played: 7

MCFC wins: 2

HFC wins: 2

Draws: 3

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Top goalscorers this season

MCFC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (9), Lallianzuala Chhangte (9).

HFC: Bartholomew Ogbeche (7), Javier Siverio (5).

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Most cleansheets this season

MCFC: Phurba Lachenpa (7 cleansheets in 16 games).

HFC: Laxmikant Kattimani (4 cleansheets in 6 games).

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the 2022/23 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Phurba Lachenpa (42 - MCFC), Gurmeet Singh (18 - HFC).

Most tackles: Ahmed Jahouh (39 - MCFC), Akash Mishra (22 - HFC).

Most shots: Bartholomew Ogbeche (47 - HFC), Greg Stewart (47 - MCFC).

Most Chances Created: Greg Stewart (42 - MCFC), Mohammad Yasir (23 - HFC).

