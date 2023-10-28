Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: MCFC vs HFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - October 28, 2023

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will face off in the penultimate match of Matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023/24 on Saturday, October 28, at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The hosts are expected to dominate this game but are coming off a humbling against Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League. They will need to quickly recover from it and put their game faces on in the ISL. Des Buckingham's side were last seen in league action three weeks ago in a tense 2-1 home win over the Kerala Blasters.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC's campaign simply is yet to get going, and an away match against Mumbai City FC isn't what they will want at this stage. They had the perfect opportunity to get their first points of the season at home to fellow strugglers Chennaiyin FC, but despite having the lion's share of possession, they fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, and Ahan Prakash.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, and Hmingthanmawia Ralte.

Midfielders: Greg Stewart, Abdenasser El Khayati, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Yoell Van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Franklin Nazareth, and Seilenthang Lotjem.

Forwards: Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Aman Kumar Sahni

Defenders: Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sajad Hussain, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, Mohammaed Rafi-I

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Petteri Pennanen, Joe Knowles, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo

Forwards: Felipe Amorim, Jonathan Moya, Makan Chote, Aaren DSilva

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, and Jorge Diaz.

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Oswaldo Alanis, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Joao Victor, Sahil Tavora, Mohammad Yasir, Petteri Pennanen, Felipe Amorim, and Joseph Knowles.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Match details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC

Date: October 28, 2023; 8pm IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Dream11 fantasy suggestions

The Islanders are expected to dominate this contest, and it will take something special from Hyderabad FC to upstage the hosts. Backing MCFC to the hilt in this match should be the way to go, with Joe Knowles the only must-own from the Nizams.

On the other hand, Rostyn Griffiths, Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, and Lallianzuala Chhangte are all essentials to own for this fixture, with the MCFC attacking quartet likely to haul big.

Jorge Diaz, Chhangte, Greg Stewart, and Joe Knowles are the best captaincy options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurmeet Singh, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Lalengmawia Ralte, Greg Stewart, Joe Knowles, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Felipe Amorim, and Jorge Diaz.

Captain: Greg Stewart. Vice-captain: Joe Knowles.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Akash Mishra, Rostyn Griffiths, Greg Stewart, Joao Victor, Petteri Pennanen, Joe Knowles, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Jorge Diaz.

Captain: Jorge Diaz. Vice-captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte.