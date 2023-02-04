Mumbai City FC will face Hyderabad FC in what could be an ISL 2022-23 League Shield decider in an early kick-off at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday, February 4.

The hosts have played 16 games and are sitting on 42 points, having yet to taste defeat. They are seven points ahead of the second-placed Nizams, who have played a game less than their competitors.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial



A Blockbuster in the Bollywood town awaits and we are ready to give it our best



Let's go, Hyderabad



#MCFCHFC #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 🤩 The wait is over! Finally, it's Matchday.A Blockbuster in the Bollywood town awaits and we are ready to give it our bestLet's go, Hyderabad 🤩 The wait is over! Finally, it's Matchday.A Blockbuster in the Bollywood town awaits and we are ready to give it our best 💪Let's go, Hyderabad 👊#MCFCHFC #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC https://t.co/ca8K5s9WEa

Des Buckingham's troops can afford to sit back and play for a draw as they are already well on their way to securing top spot in the ISL 2022-23 standings. Manolo Marquez's side, on the other hand, will be desperate to bag the all-important three points on Saturday and become the first side to beat Mumbai.

They might be separated by a fair few points in the league table, but both sides have stacked their squads with enormous talent all over the pitch. Mumbai City have scored the most goals in the league stage so far with 47, while Hyderabad have the best defense, having conceded just nine goals in 15 games.

Overall, this promises to be an intriguing contest.

There is nothing to separate these two sides in the head-to-head either. They have both won a couple of games each and have shared the spoils thrice in their seven meetings.

The reverse fixture earlier this season produced a dramatic draw as Mumbai managed to overcome a two-goal deficit to end the game 3-3.

OptaJeev @OptaJeev



#HeroISL #LetsFootball #JFCMCFC #MumbaiCity 2.0 - @MumbaiCityFC have accumulated an expected goals total of 2.0 or more in six #ISL games this season, the most by any team this term and two more than the the Islanders managed in 2021/22 season. Lethal. 2.0 - @MumbaiCityFC have accumulated an expected goals total of 2.0 or more in six #ISL games this season, the most by any team this term and two more than the the Islanders managed in 2021/22 season. Lethal.#HeroISL #LetsFootball #JFCMCFC #MumbaiCity https://t.co/KliVXo9GgO

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date and Time: Saturday, February 4, 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Telecast details

The game between Mumbai City and Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports channels from 5:30 PM onwards today.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Streaming details

Disney+ Hotstar will stream the clash between the top two sides in the ISL 2022-23 league standings.

