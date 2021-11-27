Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Mumbai City FC host Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday.
The Islanders come into the game on the back of a dominating 3-0 win against FC Goa with Igor Angulo notching up a brace while Ygor Catatau scored the third goal. Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Chennaiyin FC in their first fixture of the ISL 2021-22 season.
ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head
Mumbai City FC have faced Hyderabad FC on four occasions in the past two seasons, winning twice. The other two meetings ended up as draws. Hyderabad FC have never beaten Mumbai City FC.
Matches played between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC
Mumbai City FC wins: 2
Hyderabad FC wins: 0
Draws: 2
Mumbai City FC form: W
Hyderabad FC form: L
Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Team News
Mumbai City FC
Vignesh Dakshinamurthy limped off against FC Goa in the first match and is unlikely to be considered fit enough to be included in the Matchday squad against Hyderabad FC.
Hyderabad FC
Halicharan Narzary also has a knee problem and will not be part of the squad against Hyderabad FC.
Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Telecast and Streams
TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.
Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Predicted Line-ups
Mumbai City FC (4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Mohammed Rakip; Apuia, Ahmed Jahous; Raynier Fernandes, Cassinho, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo.
Hyderabad FC (4-4-2): Kattimani (GK); Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Nikhil Poojari; Bartholomew Ogbeche, Edu Garcia.
Catch the latest ISL live scores here.
Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Prediction
Des Buckingham seems to have done some exemplary ground work with Mumbai City FC in pre-season and it showed in their dominating win against FC Goa in the first match.
Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, did not look sharp enough in attack against Chennaiyin FC. The Nizams have thus a tough job against the formidable Mumbai City FC.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC