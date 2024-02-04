In a bid to narrow the gap at the top of the standings, Mumbai City FC are set to host Jamshedpur FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.

Under new head coach Petr Kratky, the Islanders enjoyed a four-game winning streak before falling to a narrow defeat against Odisha FC in the Super Cup, which eliminated them from the competition.

Now, refocused on the ISL, Mumbai City will have an eye on the league title after hitting a roadblock mid-way through the season. Currently occupying fourth place in the standings with 22 points, a win on Sunday would reduce the gap to just two points between them and league leaders FC Goa.

Despite losing some key players in the January transfer window, the Islanders have bolstered their squad by signing former FC Goa forward Iker Guarrotxena and Syrian defender Thaer Krouma. Additionally, Kratky’s trust in young Indian players has yielded positive results, and will continue to place his belief.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC, having also advanced to the semi-finals of the Super Cup, enters the match following a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC in the ISL. Despite taking the lead, they conceded an equalizer to the Highlanders towards the end of the game.

Nevertheless, under new head coach Khalid Jamil, there have been encouraging signs, with the Red Miners playing an attractive style of football while also improving their defensive performances.

A victory against Mumbai City would propel them into the final playoff spots, but Jamil acknowledged the difficult test his team are set to face.

"Our upcoming match won’t be straightforward. It’s expected to be challenging. The entire team comprises talented individuals, possessing versatility and skill. Both Indian and foreign players exhibit high quality. They are also making some changes in their lineup, necessitating our preparedness for the upcoming challenges," Khalid Jamil explained.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head record

Matches Played: 13

MCFC wins: 5

JFC wins: 5

Draws: 3

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Top goalscorers this season

Mumbai City FC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (6)

Jamshedpur FC: Daniel Chima Chukwu (5)

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Phurba Lachenpa (15), Rehenesh TP (33)

Most shots per 90: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (2.3), Daniel Chima Chukwu (3.7).

Most assists: Greg Stewart (3), Jeremy Manzorro (1)

Most clearances: Mehtab Singh (32), Elsinho (55)