Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - December 19th, 2021

Mumbai City FC will lock horns against Kerala Blasters FC in the 35th match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Sunday, December 19, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

Mumbai City FC have had an excellent campaign so far, winning five of their six games. The team are on a four-game winning streak and, in their most recent encounter, defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 courtesy of a brilliant late goal from Rahul Bheke in the 86th minute.

Kerala Blasters FC, on the other hand, find themselves in ninth spot in the points table with a win, loss, and three draws. They suffered defeat in their opening game against ATK Mohun Bagan but have not lost a game since.

The Blasters come into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal with Alvaro Vazquez scoring the lone goal for them.

In terms of head-to-head matchups, Mumbai City FC have dominated Kerala Blasters, winning six of their 14 encounters, while Kerala have managed just two victories.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Huidrom Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Bradden Imman, Lalengmawia, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Igor Angulo, Gurkirat Singh, Cassio Gabriel, Ygor Catatau.

Kerala Blasters

Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC - Mohammad Nawaz; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Desai; Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte; Raynier Fernandes, Cassinho, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

Kerala Blasters - Prabhsukhan Singh Gill; Sandeep Singh, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro; Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni; Alvaro Vazquez, Adrian Luna

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC.

Date & Time: December 19, 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa

MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Mohammad Nawaz, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Ahmed Jahouh, Jeakson Singh, Cassinho, Lalengmawia Ralte, Igor Angulo, Adrian Luna

Captain: Igor Angulo. Vice-captain: Ahmed Jahouh

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Amey Ranawade, Enes Sipovic, Mandar Rao Desai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Raynier Fernandes, Igor Angulo, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Ygor Catatau

Captain: Sahal Abdul Samad. Vice-captain: Amey Ranawade.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar