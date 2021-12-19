Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in match number 35 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. The fixture will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Kerala Blasters, managed by Ivan Vukomanovic, are struggling this season. They have registered six points so far and are placed ninth in the league etable.

They registered three ties and one win this season after losing their opening game of the season. However, in their last three games, they have only conceded two goals, showing some tactical progress.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, has been the best team in the tournament so far. The Islanders have beaten all but one team courtesy of their explosive attacking football. They are at the top of the league standings and have 15 points on the board after six matches.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-Head

Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters have met 14 times so far, with the former winning six of those meetings. Kerala Blasters FC have won only twice, with the remaining six games ending in draws. Mumbai City FC defeated Kerala Blasters 2-1 in their most recent meeting in February 2021.

Matches played: 14

Mumbai City FC wins: 6

Kerala Blasters wins: 2

Draws: 6

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Mumbai City FC: Adam le Fondre (11), Bartholomew Ogbeche (8), Bipin Singh (6)

Kerala Blasters FC: Jordan Murray (7), Gary Hooper (5)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (10 clean sheets in 23 matches)

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (3 clean sheets in 20 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City FC) - 61, Albino Gomes (Kerala Blasters FC) - 58

Most passes: Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC) - 1490, Rowllin Borges (Mumbai City FC) - 1124, Vicente Gomez (Kerala Blasters FC) - 934

Most interceptions: Rowllin Borges (Mumbai City FC) - 57, Jeakson Singh (Kerala Blasters) - 26.

Most tackles: Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC) - 173, Rahul KP (Kerala Blasters FC) - 86

Edited by Diptanil Roy

