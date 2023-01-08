Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

In what promises to be a clash between two titans, Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC in an ISL 2022-23 clash at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, January 8.

The Islanders are currently second in the league standings with 30 points, but even a draw or win would take them above Hyderabad FC. Des Buckingham's team have been undefeated all season and are enjoying a seven-match winning streak.

In their most recent fixture, Mumbai registered a 2-4 victory over Odisha FC away from home.

The Blasters, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last eight fixtures. Incidentally, the last time Ivan Vukomanovic's team lost was against the Islanders in October at home.

However, the Yellow Army are currently a revamped unit and will be eyeing revenge.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head

Both sides have met each other on 17 previous occasions in the ISL, with Mumbai City FC winning seven times. Meanwhile, the Blasters have emerged victorious four times and six games have ended in draws. Earlier in the season, the Islanders secured a 0-2 victory away from home against the Yellow Army.

Matches played: 17

MCFC wins: 7

KBFC wins: 4

Draws: 6

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Top goalscorers in the ISL 2022-23 season

MCFC: Lallianzuala Chhangte (7), Jorge Pereyra Diaz (6).

KBFC: Dimitrios Diamantakos (6), Ivan Kalyuzhnyi (4).

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Clean Sheets from the ISL 2022-23 season

MCFC: Phurba Lachenpa (4).

KBFC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (4).

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the ISL 2022-23 season

Most saves: Phurba Lachenpa (29), Prabhsukhan Gill (25).

Most passes: Ahmed Jahouh (571), Jeakson Singh (445).

Most tackles: Ahmed Jahouh (23), Ivan Kalyuzhnyi (26).

Most touches: Ahmed Jahouh (867), Adrian Luna (735).

