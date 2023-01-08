Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 8, 2023

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) take on the Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in the final match of Matchweek 14 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Sunday, January 8, at the Mumbai Football Arena.

It is a clash between two sides in the upper echelons of the points table. The Blasters could go within two points of Mumbai City FC with a win here, while the Islanders could retake their spot at the top of the table with a point or more.

Mumbai City FC are the only side yet to lose this season and as far as opponents go, the in-form Kerala side looks the best equipped to hand them their first defeat. The Blasters have shown strong form in recent times and have three wins and a draw in their last four away games. They come into this one on the back of a 3-1 home win over Jamshedpur FC. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC beat Odisha FC 4-2 in their last outing.

The reverse fixture saw the Blasters lose 2-0 to Mumbai City FC in front of their home fans.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sanjeev Stalin, Gursimrat-Singh

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Gurkirat Singh, Mohammed Asif

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir Khan

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy-V, Victor Mongil.

Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, Saurav Mandal

Forwards: Apostolous Giannou, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, MS Sreekuttan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Apuia, Greg Stewart, Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Kerala Blasters FC

Prabhsukhan Gill, Jessel Carneiro, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Harmanjot Khabra, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Jeakson Singh, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Date: January 8, 2023; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Both these very successful teams have plenty of viable Dream11 Fantasy options to choose from and based on their recent results, we should expect plenty of goals from this match. I'd say the home side will start this one as the favorites, but that Kerala side is definitely capable of springing a surprise.

I've gone with a 3-4-3 formation in both suggestions due to the high points potential of the midfielders and forwards from this game. Adrian Luna, Rostyn Griffiths, Bipin Singh, Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, and Greg Stewart are the players I feel are must-haves. However, there are plenty of other players like Dimitris Diamantakos, Jorge Diaz, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Lallianzuala Chhangte who also have a very high points ceiling.

My preferred captaincy picks for this game would be Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, or Adrian Luna.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsukhan Gill, Mandar Rao Dessai, Marko Leskovic, Rostyn Griffiths, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad,Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Greg Stewart, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Adrian Luna.

Captain: Greg Stewart. Vice-captain: Dimitris Diamantakos.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Rostyn Griffiths, Rahul Bheke, Ruivah Hormipam, Bipin Singh, Rahul KP, Ahmed Jahouh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Jorge Diaz, Greg Stewart, and Adrian Luna.

Captain: Adrian Luna Vice-captain: Bipin Singh.

