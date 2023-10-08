Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - October 8, 2023

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) take on the Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in the final match of Matchweek 3 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 23/24 on Sunday, October 8, at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The last time the Blasters played against MCFC at this venue, they were 4-0 down in around 20 minutes as MCFC absolutely obliterated them, and they'll be keen to put in a solid shift in and take at least a point from this fixture.

The Blasters have started this season well, and have two wins in two, beating Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, both of them at home. They now have easily one of the most challenging away assignments you can get in the ISL.

As for the hosts, they will look to really hit their stride and find their rhythm in this match after being held to a 2-2 draw in their last match away against Odisha FC.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, and Ahan Prakash.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, and Hmingthanmawia Ralte.

Midfielders: Greg Stewart, Abdenasser El Khayati, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Yoell Van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Franklin Nazareth, and Seilenthang Lotjem.

Forwards: Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Mohd. Arbaz, and Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Prabir Das, Sandeep Singh, N Huidrom-Singh, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Azhar, Sukham Meitei, Vibin Mohanan, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Daisuke Sakai, Dimitris Diamantakos, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, Kwame Peprah, and Mohammed Aimen.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Predicted playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Yoell Van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, and Jorge Diaz.

Kerala Blasters FC

Sachin Suresh (GK), Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Aibanbha Dohling, Jeakson Singh, Danish Farooq, Daisuke Sakai, Mohammed Aimen, Kwame Peprah, and Adrian Luna.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Match details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Date: October 8, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Dream11 fantasy suggestions

It might be harsh to hear given the great start the Blasters have made this season, but the Islanders will be firm favorites in this match on their home turf. While there are quality options available for selection from KBFC as well, it's the Mumbai City FC players Dream11 managers should target more.

Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Diaz, Adrian Luna, and Rostyn Griffiths are probably the only must-have players for this match. The likes of Daisuke Sakai, Kwame Peprah, Yoeff van Niell, and Bipin Singh should be the swing picks and can be excellent differentials and rank-boosters.

As for captaincy, sticking to the attacking players from both teams should do the trick. Adrian Luna as a sureshot excellent pick, and so is either Greg Stewart or Jorge Diaz. Chhangte is also someone you could consider.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Suresh, Pritam Kotal, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Greg Stewart, Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Diaz, and Daisuke Sakai.

Captain: Adrian Luna. Vice-captain: Greg Stewart.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Milos Drincic, Aibanbha Dohling, Rostyn Griffiths, Greg Stewart, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, and Jorge Diaz.

Captain: Greg Stewart. Vice-captain: Jorge Diaz.