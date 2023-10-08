Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Preview, prediction, predicted lineups, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash 

Reigning ISL shield winners Mumbai City FC lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, October 8.

The Blasters are riding high on confidence, having secured six points in their two home fixtures. The Yellow Army avenged their loss against Bengaluru FC in last season's knockout stages by beating them 2-1 in the opening match of the season. They followed it up with a 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur.

The Islanders, on the other hand, will be keen to preserve their hard-earned momentum and extend their unbeaten run in the league. Mumbai City have four points, having won their opening match against NEUFC and drawing the second one with Odisha FC.

Under Des Buckingham's leadership, the squad has not only displayed exceptional teamwork but also individual brilliance, creating an intriguing blend of cohesive play and standout performances.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Probable Lineups

Mumbai City FC : Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Yoëll van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Kerala Blasters FC: Sachin Suresh (GK), Prabir Das, Milos Drincic, Pritam Kotal, Aiban Dohling, Jeakson Singh, Danish Farooq, Mohammed Aimen, Adrian Luna, Daisuke Sakai, Rahul KP

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Prediction

In their head-to-head encounters, Mumbai City have held the upper hand with eight wins, while Kerala Blasters have managed four victories. Six matches have ended in draws.

With Adrian Luna's goal-scoring prowess and Pritam Kotal's defensive resilience, the Tuskers are expected to put up a strong fight. However, Mumbai City's Jorge Diaz's experience and threats might prove decisive.

Expect fireworks as both teams should bring their A-game. Mumbai’s home advantage might tilt the scale, but Kerala’s recent form could create an upset. Anticipate a closely contested match with each side showcasing their attacking brilliance.

Prediction: Mumbai City 2-2 Kerala Blasters