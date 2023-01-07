Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

Mumbai City FC will host Kerala Blasters FC in the 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, January 8, at the Mumbai Football Arena.

In this clash of titans, the Islanders will welcome the Blasters in a top-of-the-table showdown. Second-placed Mumbai City FC's previous ISL game was a comfortable 4-2 win away to Odisha FC, extending their unbeaten run since the beginning of the season.

KBFC's Sahal Abdul Samad impresses once again (ISL)

The Kerala Blasters have made a great comeback this season under Ivan Vukomanovic. The Yellow army currently sit third in the ISL rankings, 5 points behind the Islanders heading into this encounter. Vukomanovic's team have won eight games, lost three, and drawn one. Kerala Blasters are unbeaten this season since their 2-0 loss against Mumbai City FC in the reverse fixture in October.

Des Buckingham's men have rolled over teams on several occasions this season, but Kerala Blasters will undoubtedly put up a spirited fight.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News

Both head coaches have confirmed the availability of the entire squad and have no injury concerns.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

The clash between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will take place on Sunday, January 8, at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: ISL 2022-23 Streaming & Telecast Details

The ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on January 8. The match will also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

