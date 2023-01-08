Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

High-flying Kerala Blasters are set to lock horns with the league’s most in-form team, Mumbai City FC, at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, January 8.

The Islanders are undefeated this campaign and look like a side who are hard to stop at the moment. An impetus on free-flowing attacking football combined with players capable of changing the game single-handedly has blown their opponents away. They are the division’s top scorers with 36 goals and jointly hold the record for the most consecutive wins in an Indian Super League season (7).

A victory against the Tuskers could see them break the record, but more importantly, take them to the summit of the table. Mumbai City FC have also rewarded manager Des Buckingham for his efforts with a new two-year contract as they continue their charge for the ISL Shield.

Last time out, the West Coast side defeated Odisha FC by a margin of four goals to two. The morale is certainly at an all-time high in the Mumbai camp and they will hope to continue their fierce form.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are slowly getting into their rhythm. Four victories and a solitary draw in their last five games have seen them jump to third position with 25 points to their tally. A win against Mumbai would narrow the gap between themselves and the Islanders to just two points.

Ivan Vukomanovic has built a side capable of maneuvering their opponents through quick, intricate football. Their 3-1 victory against Jamshedpur FC in their previous outing was an example of how the Tuskers can consistently carve open a defense. Like Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters will also look to keep their positive momentum going.

In the previous clash between the sides, the Islanders overpowered the Tuskers by two goals to nil, with Mehtab Singh and former Blasters man Jorge Pereyra Diaz on the scoresheet.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Telecast details

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will be telecast on Star Sports and Star Sports HD in India from 7.30 pm onwards on January 08, 2022.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Live streaming details

The enticing battle between the Islanders and the Tuskers will also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

