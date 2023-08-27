Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG prediction, preview, predicted lineups, and more for the quarterfinal clash | Durand Cup 2023

Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns in the Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinals at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, August 27.

The Islanders are coming into the fixture after their three consecutive victories in Group B. The ISL Shield winners edged past Mohammedan SC 3-1 in the opening match of the tournament before hammering Jamshedpur FC reserves 5-0 in the following encounter.

Mumbai ended their group-stage sojourn with a 4-0 hammering against the Indian Navy FT. Jorge Pereyra Díaz opened the scoring before Greg Stewart headed in the Islanders’ second before Gurkirat Singh scored his first-ever goal for the club.

Meanwhile, left-back Nathan Rodrigues found the back of the net on his debut for Des Buckingham's side.

“For us, it wasn't about starting anew this year. It was about recognizing a lot of the good work that certainly has been built and was on show last season and taking a large part of that with us to this year. Now it's about the continuation of that which will allow us to evolve and get better,” said Buckingham in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan most recently secured a berth in the AFC Cup 2023 group stages after defeating Nepal's Machhindra FC and Abahani Dhaka from Bangladesh in the playoffs.

The Mariners' Durand Cup group-stage campaign ended a while back, where they finished second after a surprise defeat to arch-rivals East Bengal.

Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Predicted Lineups

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Yoell van Nieff, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Alberto Noguera, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Bipin Singh.

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Brendan Hamill, Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jason Cummings, Hugo Boumous.

Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Prediction

Whenever Des Buckingham and Juan Ferrando's teams have locked horns, the fixtures have historically lived up to the billing. Going by that, we can expect a tactical battle when Mumbai and Mohun Bagan face each other.

The results in this fixture have been incredibly difficult to predict over time and it won't be any different on Sunday either. However, through the pre-season, the Islanders have emerged as the more cohesive unit of the two and we can expect them to come through this contest with a win.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-1 Mohun Bagan SG