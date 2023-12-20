A showdown between two Indian Super League (ISL) powerhouses is on the horizon as Mumbai City FC prepare to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Mumbai Football Arena on Wednesday.

Mumbai City and Mohun Bagan currently stand as two of the only three unbeaten teams in the ISL, setting the stage for a highly anticipated clash given the caliber of players in their ranks.

The Islanders, led by new head coach Petr Kratky, will head into the game on the back of two consecutive goalless draws. While displaying defensive solidity, their attacking department has surprisingly struggled to generate chances from open play.

With the competition for the top spot intensifying, a victory for Mumbai City would make a strong statement, leveling them on points with Mohun Bagan in third place. Kratky, addressing the media ahead of the game, affirmed that their approach would remain unchanged despite facing the Kolkata giants.

"Our approach will always be the same against all the teams," he said. "We need to do our best from the first minute to the last minute with the same approach, attitude, and intensity to maintain the standard. The way we want to play, it will not change."

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan SG are enjoying a strong run in the ISL, boasting six wins in seven games. A win in Mumbai would propel them to the top of the standings, placing them two points ahead of FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC.

Despite facing the setback of elimination from the AFC Cup, Juan Ferrando’s team have displayed resilience in the domestic competition. The Kolkata outfit have struggled with persistent injuries, leading to several players being sidelined.

Nevertheless, they have consistently secured victories, underscoring the team’s quality and determination. Similar to his counterpart, Ferrando emphasized that his team is fully committed to pursuing all three points and nothing less.

"We’ll start the game with the same aim: to get the three points,” Ferrando stated in the pre-match press conference. "In the last season, we didn’t get great results against them. (But) the last game we won against them was in the Durand Cup. So, we have to keep going on the same momentum against them."

Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Telecast and live-streaming details

The ISL clash between Mumbai City and Mohun Bagan will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Wednesday, December 20 from 8:00 PM IST.

Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Predicted Lineup

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Yoell van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Asish Rai, Brendan Hamill, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings.

Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Prediction

The two teams are evenly matched on paper, and the quality of the game is expected to be exceptionally high. Petr Kratky will be eager to make his mark in his new role and will hope that his side can capitalize on Mohun Bagan’s recent defensive struggles

Conversely, the Mariners boast arguably the league’s best-attacking lineup and will plan to press Mumbai City, aiming to score early and assert control.

Nevertheless, given the formidable quality of both sides, expectations lean towards the game ending in a stalemate.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 1-1 Mohun Bagan SG