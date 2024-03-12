Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

In-form Mumbai City FC have a chance to temporarily reach the ISL summit on Tuesday, March 12, when they host NorthEast United FC at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Mumbai are unbeaten in their last six games, winning four of them, which has propelled them to second in the standings. They are currently level on points with Mohun Bagan SG at the top but have played a game more than their rivals.

With Odisha FC and FC Goa hot on their heels, Petr Kratky’s men will want to secure all three points to take the lead in this thrilling three-way title race.

The Islanders are coming off a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC, but the result could well be turned around in their favor as the Red Miners played an additional foreigner after Daniel Chima Chukwu was sent off.

However, Kratky will continue to approach it one game at a time and believes that NorthEast United FC has the quality to pose problems for his side.

"NorthEast United FC is a quality team. They will push for the top six. So if they win, they can basically jump into the top six. We know about their ability, their players (but) our approach still doesn’t change. We have to be aware, as we always do. We prepare the players the best we can against what they will face," Kratky said (via ISL).

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC have been inconsistent in recent times, as reflected in the table, where they are currently placed ninth with 20 points. However, a win would make them favorites to secure the final playoff spot ahead of Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC.

Juan Pedro Benali’s men secured a surprising away win against FC Goa but since then, have only managed a draw against Hyderabad FC while suffering a 1-0 defeat to Punjab FC.

With three of the remaining four games against the top five teams, the Highlanders will hope for improved performances, starting from their clash against the Islanders.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 20

MCFC wins: 10

NEUFC wins: 6

Draws: 4

Result in the reverse fixture: NorthEast United FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Top goalscorers this season

Mumbai City FC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (6 goals in 11 games)

NorthEast United FC: Tomi Juric (5 goals in 4 games)

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Phurba Lachenpa (31), Mirshad Michu (41)

Most assists: Lallianzuala Chhangte (4), Nestor Albiach (3)

Most shots per 90: Vikram Pratap Singh (2.9), Nestor Albiach (2.9),

Most clearances: Tiri (61), Miguel Zabaco (63)