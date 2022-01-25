Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 25th, 2022

Mumbai City FC will take on NorthEast United FC in Match 71 of the Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 on Tuesday, 25 January. The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda will host this contest.

After stamping their authority at the top of the ISL points table for the majority of the first leg, Mumbai City FC have now slipped down to fifth in the table. The team is on a five-game winless streak that includes three losses and two draws. They come into this game on the back of a disappointing 3-0 loss against Bengaluru FC.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United haven't had a great ISL 2021-22 campaign. They are placed in 10th spot with just two wins, eight losses and two draws. The Highlanders are winless in their previous six outings, which includes four losses and two draws.

They will be disappointed with their performance last time out as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Chennaiyin FC despite leading at the end of the first half.

When the two teams met in the reverse fixture earlier this season, the match ended in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

MCFC: Mohammad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassinho, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

NEUFC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Mashoor Shereef, Gurjinder Kumar, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh, Marcelinho, Marco Sahanek, VP Suhair.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, Match 70, ISL 2021-22.

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 25th, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Mohammad Nawaz, Hernan Santana, Mourtada Fall, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Ahmed Jahouh, VP Suhair, Imran Khan, Cassio Gabriel, Igor Angulo, Laldanmawia Ralte.

Captain: Igor Angulo | Vice-captain: Cassio Gabriel.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Rahul Bheke, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mashoor Shereef, Marco Sahanek, Sehnaj Singh, Lalengmawia, VP singh, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh

Captain: Hernan Santana | Vice-captain: Marco Sahanek.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra