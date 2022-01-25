Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Mumbai City FC will look to climb up the table when they face bottom-placed NorthEast United in the 2021-22 Indian Super League 2021-22 season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Des Buckingham's men are fifth in the league standings with 17 points, having won five games, drawn two, and lost four. However, they are on a five-match winless streak, the latest of which was a disappointing 3-0 loss at the hands of Bengaluru FC. The Islanders are hoping to find some form again, and a victory tonight would propel them to fourth place in the table.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, have struggled throughout the ISL 2021-22 season. Khalid Jamil and co. have seen their season get progressively worse as they come into the clash against Mumbai City FC on the back of five successive defeats. Having to regularly field a depleted squad of late has not helped their cause either.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head

Prior to this match, the Islanders and Highlanders have met 15 times. The Mumbai-based team has won seven times, while NorthEast has won five times.

The last time these two teams met, the game ended in a 3-3 draw, with Deshorn Brown scoring a hat-trick.

Matches Played: 15

Mumbai City FC wins: 7

NorthEast United FC wins: 5

Draws: 3

Top scorers in the current season

Mumbai City FC: Igor Angulo (8 goals in 9 matches)

NorthEast United FC: Deshorn Brown (6 goals in 6 matches)

Clean sheets in the current season

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (2 clean sheets in 9 matches)

NorthEast United FC: Subhashish Roy (1 cleansheet in 5 matches), Mirshad Michu (1 cleansheet in 6 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most saves: Mirshad Michu - 32 (NEUFC), Mohammad Nawaz - 18 (MCFC)

Most passes: Ahmed Jahouh - 790 (MCFC), Hernan Santana - 486 (NEUFC),

Most interceptions: Hernan Santana - 30 (NEUFC), Ahmed Jahouh - 23 (MCFC)

Most tackles: VP Suhair - 61 (NEUFC), Ahmed Jahouh - 70 (MCFC)

Edited by Prem Deshpande