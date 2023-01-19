Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC, two clubs at the complete extreme ends of the form spectrum, will lock horns at the Mumbai Football Arena in matchweek 16 of the ISL 2022-23 season on Thursday, January 19.

The Islanders are cruising in the league so far, standing at the top of the standings with 36 points from 14 matches. Des Buckingham's team are still undefeated in ISL 2022-23 and are four points clear of second-placed Hyderabad FC.

In their previous encounter, Mumbai City secured a narrow 1-0 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan thanks Lallianzuala Chhangte's strike.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United are at the bottom of the pile with just four points from 14 matches. However, under new gaffer Vincenzo Alberto Annese, the Highlanders have shown a lot of character.

In their last outing, NorthEast United played out a dramatic 2-2 draw against FC Goa.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head

Both sides have met 17 times previously in the ISL, with the Islanders emerging victorious on eight occasions. Meanwhile, the Highlanders have won five, with four games ending in draws. Earlier in the season, Mumbai City FC hammered NorthEast United FC 3-1 when they crossed paths in Guwahati.

Matches played: 17

MCFC wins: 8

NEUFC wins: 5

Draws: 4

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Top goalscorers in the ISL 2022-23 season

MCFC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (8), Lallianzuala Chhangte (8), Bipin Singh (6).

NEUFC: Wilmar Jordan (5), Rochharzela (2).

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Clean Sheets from the ISL 2022-23 season

MCFC: Phurba Lachenpa (6).

NEUFC: Mirshad Michu (1).

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the ISL 2022-23 season

Most saves: Phurba Lachenpa (35), Mirshad Michu (49).

Most passes: Mehtab Singh (665), Jon Gaztanaga (389).

Most tackles: Ahmed Jahouh (32), Jon Gaztanaga (15).

Most touches: Ahmed Jahouh (1011), Jon Gaztanaga (632).

