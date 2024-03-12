Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - March 12, 2024

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the fourth fixture of Matchweek 19 on Tuesday, March 12, at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The hosts are well in line to win the ISL Shield, with MBSG and Odisha FC as their main competitors. They were last involved in a 1-1 away contest against Jamshedpur FC, and while they won't be happy about dropping points, a win today should send them three points clear at the top.

This is also a crucial game for the Highlanders as they launch their own bid to make the playoffs. Currently placed ninth on the points table, they're only a point away from sixth place with a game in hand, and a positive result today puts them in contention to sneak into the top six.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, and Ahan Prakash.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Thaer Krouma, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, and Hmingthanmawia Ralte.

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Yoell Van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Franklin Nazareth, and Seilenthang Lotjem.

Forwards: Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, Iker Guarrotxena, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Gurmeet Singh, Dipesh Chauhan, Khoirom Jackson Singh, and Arman Tamang.

Defenders: Miguel Zabaco Tome, Hira Mondal, Soraisham Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Hamsza Regragui, Buanthanglun Samte, Tondonba-Singh, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Bekey Oram, Gani Nigam, Konsam Phalguni Singh, M Louis Nickson, Redeem Tlang, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Pragyan Gogoi.

Forwards: Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Nestor Albiach, Tomi Juric, Jithin MS, Rochharzela, and Manvir Singh-I.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Thaer Krouma, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Yoell van Nieff, Alberto Noguera, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

NorthEast United FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Buanthanglun Samte, Asheer Akthar, Michel Zabaco, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Romain Phillippoteaux, Phalguni Singh, Jithin MS, Nestor Albiach, and Parthib Gogoi.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC

Date: March 12, 2024; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Dream11 fantasy suggestions

The hosts are overwhelming favorites to win this game, and picking a minimum of six players from the Islanders is necessary. Their young Indian attacking trio of Bipin Singh, Chhangte, and Vikram Pratap Singh are some of the best Dream11 options in the league, and Chhangte and Vikram Pratap are definitely must-haves.

M Ali Bemammer looks like the only must-have from NorthEast United FC, with their attacking options aside from Nestor Albiach not the most appealing. In defense, Mumbai's Rahul Bheke is essential, but the other three members of the back four are decent picks too.

Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Pratap Singh and M Ali Bemammer are the best captaincy options on paper.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurmeet Singh, Asheef Akhtar, Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalengmawia Ralte, Alberto Noguera, M Ali Bemammer, Vikram Pratap Singh, Bipin Singh, and Nestor Albiach.

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte. Vice-captain: M Ali Bemammer.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Michel Zabaco, Thaer Krouma, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalengmawia Ralte, M Ali Bemammer, Vikram Pratap Singh, Jithin MS, and Parthib Gogoi.

Captain: Vikram Pratap Singh. Vice-captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte.