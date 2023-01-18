Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC prediction, preview, team news, and more ahead of the ISL 2022-23 clash 

League toppers Mumbai City FC will host last-placed NorthEast United at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday, January 19. The Islanders are coasting through their opponents convincingly and have a chance to strengthen their chances of procuring the ISL shield with a victory against the Highlanders by staying top.

Des Buckingham's side edged ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in their previous game, thanks to a solitary goal from Lallianzuala Chhangte in Kolkata four days ago. The one-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions have found the back of the net more than any other side in the league with 41 goals.

They are not too shady at the back as well. Mumbai have conceded just 13 goals from 14 games, which speaks highly of their defensive quality.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, are struggling on both sides of the pitch. The visitors - who have scored the least in the league - have hit the back of the net on 13 occasions only.

They have struggled on the other side of the field by letting in nearly three goals per game and have conceded 9 goals more than any other side in the division (37). It will be interesting to witness Vincenzo Alberto Annese's approach against a formidable opponent.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC team news

Pereyra Diaz will return to the starting lineup after serving a one-game suspension, while Amey Ranawade will continue to be sidelined after suffering an injury. Rostyn Griffiths' inclusion is in doubt after he picked up an injury in their previous game against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC predicted lineup

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa; Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh; and Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu; Joe Zoherliana, Alex Saji, Aaron Evans, Hira Mondal; Romain Philippoteaux, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi; Kule Mbombo, Jordan Wilmar, and Jithin MS.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC telecast details

The game between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC will be broadcast on Star Sports channels. Live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.30 pm IST.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC prediction

Although the visitors were able to procure a point against FC Goa, Mumbai City FC are more than capable of outpowering their opposition.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 5-0 NorthEast United FC

