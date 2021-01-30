Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

Mumbai City FC are all set to lock horns with NorthEast United FC at the ISL in Bambolim on Saturday.

Mumbai City FC Preview

Under Sergio Lobera, Mumbai City FC have been a rock-solid unit. Out of thirteen matches, the Islanders have stayed unbeaten in twelve, winning nine in the process.

With their purple patch continuing, the City Group-owned franchise is on course to create a new record. A win or draw over the Highlanders will take their unbeaten streak to 13, thus eclipsing Bengaluru FC for the milestone.

Mumbai City FC will, however, be concerned as some of their players are on three yellow cards. However, they have added the electric Jackichand Singh in the midfield and can utilize their stacked bench as well.

Mourtada Fall has been a stalwart in their defensive setup, forming a sturdy partnership with Hernan Santana. The Islanders have conceded only five goals so far and have the best goal difference in the entire ISL.

NorthEast United FC Preview

NorthEast United FC have grown in confidence in recent matches, having beaten Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. The Highlanders are currently fifth on the ISL table with 18 points. A victory will catapult them into the top-four.

Head coach Khalid Jamil has trusted his youngsters with opportunities and a lot of them have responded well with their performances. Rochharzela, VP Suhair, and Lalengmawia have impressed and will likely start in future matches as well.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Prediction

NorthEast United FC have some quality Indian youngsters like Rochharzela in their ranks (Courtesy - ISL)

The Highlanders had clinched a surprise win over Mumbai City FC in their earlier clash in this ISL season. Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah was on target as NorthEast United FC won 1-0.

Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC have squared off a total of thirteen times in the ISL. The Islanders have emerged victorious seven times whereas NorthEast United FC have won four times. Only two matches between them have ended in draws.

NorthEast United come into this encounter on the back of a couple of wins. But the Mumbai City FC attack could prove to be too hot to handle for them.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2 - 1 NorthEast United FC