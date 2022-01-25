Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Mumbai City FC will host NorthEast United FC in Match 71 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The last time these two sides played, the match ended in a 3-3 draw with Deshorn Brown securing a hat-trick.

The Islanders have dropped out of the top four after back-to-back disappointing results. This will be a test for Des Buckingham's side to get themselves back on track for a semi-final berth.

Meanwhile, the season has been even more for Khalid Jamil and his men in recent times. The Highlanders have failed to win their last five games and have often had to field a depleted side.

However, since their 2-1 loss against Chennaiyin FC, the Highlanders have had a decent number of foreigners take center stage when required.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC FC Head-to-Head

The Islanders and Highlanders have met each other on 15 occasions prior to this fixture. The Mumbai-based outfit have won seven times while NorthEast have five wins to their name. The sides have managed draws on three occasions.

Matches played: 15.

Mumbai City FC wins: 7.

NorthEast United FC wins: 5.

Draws: 3.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC

Lineups

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Amey Ranawade, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Dessai (C), Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Gurjinder Kumar, Hernan Santana (C), Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Deshorn Brown, Marcelinho.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC

Prediction

Although the Islanders look the stronger side, Khalid Jamil's men have never taken this particular fixture lightly. Hence, a tough fight can be expected between the two teams.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-1 NorthEast United FC.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra