Two teams at the opposite end of the table are set to lock horns when Mumbai City FC host NorthEast United FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday, January 19.

The Islanders are certainly running away with the league. They are unbeaten this season and have won their previous nine outings. Another victory would take them to 39 points, seven clear of second-placed Hyderabad FC.

They had an uncomfortable outing against ATK Mohun Bagan in their last fixture. After a blistering first half hour, where Lallianzuala Chhangte scored, the Mariners took control of the proceedings and forced goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa to make crucial saves.

However, the Mumbai City FC defense stood tall and secured a narrow 1-0 victory at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Des Buckingham’s side displayed that they are more than capable of sitting back and defending their lead if a situation arises.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United played out an enticing 2-2 stalemate at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium against FC Goa in their previous outing. The Highlanders pulled a goal back twice in the game to snatch a point away from the Guars.

It was unquestionably a spirited performance from them. Head coach Vincenzo Annese took a direct approach and looked to make the game end-to-end and it benefited them. Although they only scored through penalties, the Spanish manager will be delighted with his side’s display.

However, Mumbai City FC offer a different test. Their free-flowing football has bamboozled several teams, and the Highlanders weren’t an exception last time out. They were defeated by a 1-3 margin, with Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz finding the net.

