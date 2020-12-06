Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - 4 things we learned | ISL 2020-21 

A brilliant team effort and goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche and Rowllin Borges helped Mumbai City FC beat Odisha FC 2-0. With their third straight win, the Islanders go atop the ISL 2020-21 table.

Odisha FC had an early opportunity from Diego Maurício's free-kick from the edge of the box which clipped the bar. Minutes later, Mumbai City FC won a penalty from a handball inside the penalty box. Bartholomew Ogbeche slotted the ball to the left bottom corner, giving them the lead.

Soon after, Mumbai City FC found the back of the net from a towering header but the goal was ruled out. The referee deemed that Fall had fouled the Odisha keeper Kamaljit, who was then substituted due to a possible concussion.

Just before the halftime whistle, Bipin made a brilliant cross to Rowllin Borges, who headed the ball into the back of the net. Mumbai City continued the dominance in the second half and kept the Odisha defence tired all through. Mumbai City FC will next face Chennaiyin on December 9, while Odisha will come up against FC Goa on December 12.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - What we learned

#1 Mumbai City look custom-made for the title

Mumbai City FC are showing their true potential and their performances certainly answer why they are among the favourites to win the ISL trophy. The attack is based around Adam le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche. Combined with a dynamic midfield and strong backline, Mumbai City are an exciting team to watch out for.

#2 Odisha FC still look shaky at the back

Odisha are yet to solve their defensive issues, something that was an area of concern last season as well. The team has already conceded six goals so far from four games.

#3 Hugo Boumous is some serious talent

Hugo Boumous had already proved himself in the ISL with his stint at FC Goa. The player became the costliest transfer when Mumbai City FC made a bid to acquire his services.

And from his performances so far in the four games, he has proved to be worth the money. There is no doubt that he is one of the most creative players in the league and has been creating multiple big chances for Mumbai City FC.

#4 Stuart Baxter has a lot of thinking to do

Odisha FC succumbed to their third defeat and have picked up a lone point from four outings. The team today was undone by a level-headed Mumbai City FC, who slotted two goals and conceded none. Odisha FC have suffered from a lack of structure and have conceded easy goals.