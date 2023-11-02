Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC: MCFC vs PFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - November 2, 2023

Mumbai City FC will take on Punjab FC in the third match of Matchweek 6 of the Hero Indian Super League 23-24 on Thursday, November 2, at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Fans would have expected the Islanders to be in the top two or top three at this point, but with two wins and two draws in their first four matches, they're placed fifth. They come into this match on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Hyderabad FC, with goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa sent off in the seventh minute.

Mumbai took the lead through an own goal in the second half, but a stoppage-time own goal from Tiri helped Hyderabad go home with one point. They've had a bit of a red card problem, with Yoeff van Niel getting sent off against Kerala Blasters and Lachenpa in the very next match.

Meanwhile, it has been tough for Punjab FC in their maiden ISL campaign, and a crushing 5-1 defeat to Chennaiyin FC didn't help. An away game against Mumbai City FC is not what they would've wanted as a follow-up, with key defender Melroy Assisi also set to miss out after getting suspended.

Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC: Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, and Ahan Prakash.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, and Hmingthanmawia Ralte.

Midfielders: Greg Stewart, Abdenasser El Khayati, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Yoell Van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Franklin Nazareth, and Seilenthang Lotjem.

Forwards: Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Ravi Kumar, and Shibinraj Kunniyil.

Defenders: N Suresh Meitei, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, M Shereef-Thankgalakath, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee, and T Abhishek Singh.

Midfielders: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Leon Augustine, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Kynshi, Maheson Singh, Sweden Fernandes, and Ricky Shabong.

Forwards: Wilmar Gil, Prasanth K, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Ranjeet Pandre.

Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC: Predicted playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Abdenasser El Khayati, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, and Jorge Diaz.

Punjab FC

Ravi Kumar (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Mashoor Shereef, Nitesh Darjee, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Nikhil Prabhu, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Juan Mera, Madih Talal, and Luka Majcen.

Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC: Match details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC

Date: November 2, 2023; 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC: Dream11 fantasy suggestions

This has the potential to be a one-sided fixture unless Punjab FC produces something special. Backing the Mumbai attackers is the order of the day, with Jorge Diaz, Greg Stewart, and El Khayati all must-haves. Chhangte hasn't contributed much attacking returns this season, and it's a toss-up between Bipin Singh and him.

Luka Majcen and Brandon Vanlalremdika look like the essentials from Punjab FC, and if they are to create anything from an attacking sense, they will be key.

When it comes to captaincy, Greg Stewart and Jorge Diaz look like the best picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ravi Kumar, Akash Mishra, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Rostyn Griffiths, Lalengmawia Ralte, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Greg Stewart, A El Khayati, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Diaz, and Luka Majcen.

Captain: Jorge Diaz. Vice-captain: Luka Majcen.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Prabhu, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Rostyn Griffiths, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Greg Stewart, A El Khayati, Bipin Singh, Jorge Diaz, and Juan Mera.

Captain: Greg Stewart. Vice-captain: A El Khayati.