Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC: Preview, predicted lineups, telecast details, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Still eyeing the first victory of their debut Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, Punjab FC will travel to the Mumbai Football Arena to lock horns with current Shield holders Mumbai City FC on Thursday.

Although the Islanders haven't had the most blistering start to the 2023-24 season, they have still gone on to rack up two wins and two draws from their opening four encounters. They are currently ranked fifth in the standings, level on points with NorthEast United FC but behind on goal difference.

Mumbai City are coming into the fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw at home against Hyderabad FC, with goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa receiving marching orders in the seventh minute of the contest.

Meanwhile, ahead of the clash, Mumbai gaffer Dus Buckingham lauded his side's upcoming opponents and underlined:

“They (Punjab FC) have got some good players. They have got a clear way they want to play. We need to be ready for that."

Punjab FC have indeed shown some fight in a couple of fixtures, including the draws against NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC, but lacked the quality to go toe-to-toe against the top dogs.

Mumbai City will be another comprehensive challenge for Staikos Vergetis' men but their first aim will be to avoid getting rolled over like in the previous clash against Chennaiyin FC.

Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC: Match details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Timings: 8.00 pm IST on Thursday, November 2

Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC: Predicted Lineups

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Abdenasser El Khayati, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, and Jorge Diaz.

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Mashoor Shereef, Nitesh Darjee, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Nikhil Prabhu, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Juan Mera, Madih Talal, and Luka Majcen.

Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC: Telecast and Live streaming details

The clash between Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1, while it will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app from 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 2.