Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 6th, 2022

Match number 25 of the Indian Super League will see Mumbai City FC lock horns against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, November 6.

The Islanders have had a good campaign so far, having won two and drawn two of their four games. The team currently find themselves fourth in the table and come into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, faced defeat against Chennayin FC in the first fixture but won their next two fixtures and are currently sixth with six points from three games. The team come into this fixture following a 2-0 win over local rivals East Bengal in the Kolkata derby.

In terms of team news, Mumbai's Amey Ranawade has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after failing to recover well from a knee injury.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammed Nawaz, and Bhaskar Roy.

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Rostyn Griffiths, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mehtab Singh, and Gursimrat Singh Gill.

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Rowllin Borges, and Asif Khan.

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, and Ayush Chhikara.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Saini, and Debnath Mondal.

Defenders: Brendan Hamill, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Ravi Rana, and Sumit Rathi.

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Pronay Halder, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Engson Ningombam, and Abhishek Suryavanshi.

Forwards: Dimitrios Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, and Kiyan Nassiri.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK); Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin; Apuia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Greg Stewart, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose; Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco; Hugo Boumous, and Dimitrios Petratos.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Match 25.

Date and time: Sunday, November 6, 2022; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Alberto Noguera, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Ahmed Jahouh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, and Ashique Kuruniyan.

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice-captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Brendan Hamill, Sanjeev Stalin, Lalengmawia Ralte, Manvir Singh, Vinit Rai, Carl McHugh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Liston Colaco, and Gurkirat Singh.

Captain: Manvir Singh | Vice-captain: Jorge Pereyra Diaz

