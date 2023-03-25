Myanmar face a must-win encounter against the Kyrgyz Republic in their second match of the Hero Tri-Nation International Football Tournament on Saturday, March 25. The Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal will host this contest.

After a narrow 1-0 defeat against hosts India in their opening match, the Asian Lions need a victory against the Kyrgyz Republic to keep their hopes in the tournament alive. Myanmar (159) are ranked considerably lower than their Saturday opponents (94) and will have a mammoth task in hand.

Despite showing some fight against the Blue Tigers in the initial phases, Myanmar suffered extensively against the wide runners of the opposition.

Meanwhile, the White Falcons will be playing their first match of the Hero Tri-Nation Tournament and have had an opportunity to observe both their opponents. They are the highest-ranked team among the three participating nations and are favorites to clinch the title.

For Igor Stimac and India, it will be a crucial opportunity to get a proper look at this Kyrgyzstan team, who they face on March 28.

Myanmar vs Kyrgyzstan: Quotes from the coaches

Myanmar head coach Michael Feichtenbeiner said in the pre-match press conference:

"Our target is to improve our performance first, and then to improve as a team. Only then can we reach something in terms of results. Of course, we want to get better results, that’s the main target overall.

"They have a strong line-up that will come to their advantage tomorrow. The last few matches were not as successful for us, but we want to change that and try our best."

Kyrgyz Republic head coach Alexander Krestinin said in the pre-match press conference:

"We watched the last game (between India and Myanmar), and have seen their previous matches too. We’ve been collecting useful information from every match that we’ve seen, and have planned accordingly.

"We will not do any experiments like India did against Myanmar. We will come with our best team and try to win the game."

Will the Hero Tri-Nation Tournament between Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic be telecast in India?

Yes, the Hero Tri-Nation International Football Tournament between Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India from 6.00 pm IST on March 24. Viewers can also catch the live stream of the matches on the Disney+ Hostar application and website in India.

