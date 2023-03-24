As the referee blew the whistle at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on Wednesday, there was a sense of satisfaction among the crowd and Indian players alike. The Blue Tigers might have only secured a slender victory over minnows Myanmar, but their performance was dominant and one that warranted applause.

On any other day, Igor Stimac’s men could have convincingly defeated their opponents, but that, as we know, is football. There were, of course, a few players who stole the limelight. However, as the game unfolded, it was clear that the national team had been blessed with a gem.

With around twenty minutes of regulation time left, Stimac introduced Naorem Mahesh Singh to the pitch. As he took to the field, Mahesh would have felt the weight of expectation on his shoulders, aware that he was about to make his debut for his country in front of his home crowd.

For most players, the occasion would have got the better of them, but the East Bengal youngster certainly grabbed his opportunity with both hands. Playing in his preferred left-wing position, Mahesh brought a sense of calmness to the game as India began losing control.

Bipin Singh, who started in Mahesh's position, was unquestionably a constant threat to Myanmar, but his decision-making was wayward at times. But this is what Mahesh excels in. His innate and consistent ability to make the right choices on the ball stood out.

Stimac handed debuts to three players, but Mahesh’s cameo appears to have made a mark on him. Speaking to the AIFF media after his side’s 1-0 triumph over Myanmar, he said:

"Mahesh was a big surprise. I saw what he's capable of in the ISL, but when players come from the ISL to the national team, it's a different type of pressure. He was brilliant tonight and everything he did was perfect by the book."

The 24-year-old certainly had a stroke of luck as he was initially named in the 11-man reserve squad. Following Sivasakthi Narayanan’s injury in the Indian Super League final, the head coach wasted no time in naming Mahesh as his replacement and it seems to have paid off.

Consistency the key for Naorem Mahesh Singh

Let’s rewind to 2020. Mahesh, after signing for Kerala Blasters, was loaned out to Sudeva Delhi FC in the I-League. After an admirable season, he was once again shipped on loan to fellow ISL club East Bengal in search of game time.

In his first season with the Red and Gold Brigade, the youngster struggled to make an impact, often criticized for his inconsistency and lack of influence in the final third.

However, the 2022-23 ISL season saw Mahesh Singh explode onto the scene for East Bengal after sealing a permanent move to the club. With each passing game, his improvement was evident and is unquestionably a testament to his determination to progress.

Mahesh was one of the bright spots in a rather disappointing season for East Bengal. Two goals and seven assists is a commendable return for a struggling side, but his potential to create chances regularly was a cut above the rest.

India have lacked a player who possesses his skills on the flanks, but to cement his place in the squad, the East Bengal star has to be consistent.

In the upcoming seasons, the Kolkata giants will look to build their team around Mahesh, which bodes well for the club and the player himself. If Manipur’s prodigal son continues to excel, there is no doubt that he will be one of the first names on the team sheet for the Blue Tigers.

We have also seen Stimac’s growing trust in the youngster. Moreover, his ability to handle pressure situations will be put to the test when he consistently dons the country’s famous blue shirt. While it is important to note that Mahesh is just getting started, the future looks bright, without a doubt.

