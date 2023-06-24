Nepal vs India Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for today's SAFF Championship match – June 24th, 2023

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore is set to witness an exhilarating clash as Nepal takes on defending champions India in the group stage of the SAFF Championship.

India enters this match with tremendous confidence after a dominant performance against their arch-rivals Pakistan. The Indian team displayed their attacking prowess, securing a resounding 4-0 victory.

The star of the show was none other than the legendary striker, Sunil Chhetri. He netted a remarkable hat-trick in that encounter.

In addition to Chhetri's heroics, India's solid defensive performance cannot be overlooked. The team has now achieved an impressive seven consecutive clean sheets, emphasizing their defensive stability and organization.

On the other hand, Nepal will be eager to bounce back from their disappointing 3-1 defeat against Kuwait in their opening SAFF Championship fixture. Vincenzo Annese's squad will be looking to rectify their mistakes and make a statement against the formidable Indian team.

Although they faced a setback in their first match, Nepal has shown promise in recent years, and their determined spirit should not be underestimated.

Nepal vs India Match Details

Match: Nepal vs India, Group A

Date & Time: Saturday, June 24, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore

Nepal vs India Squads

Nepal Squad

Kiran Chemjong(GK), Ananta Tamang, Pujan Uparkoti, Suman Aryal, Goutham Shrestha, Rohit Chand, Manish Dangi, Nawayug Shrestha, Anjan Bista, Suman Lama, Aashish Lama, Bikesh Kuthu(GK), Ayush Ghalan, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Sunil Bal, Bishal Rai, Suraj Thakuri, Bishal Shrestha(GK), Deep Karki(GK), Kamal Thapa, Santosh Tamang, Sujal Shrestha, Nitin Thapa, Tej Tamang.

India Squad

Amrinder-Singh Singh(GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anwar Ali-I, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Udanta-Singh, Mehtab Singh, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Rohit Kumar, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu(GK), Lalengmawia, Suresh-Singh Wangjam, Rahul Bheke, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita, Phurba Lachenpa(GK)

Nepal vs India Predicted Starting XIs

Nepal: Kiran Chemjong, Sanish Shrestha, Ananta Tamang, Rohit Chand, Bimal Panday, Arik Bista, Pujan Uparkoti, Laken Limbu, Manish Dangi, Anjan Bista, Nawayug Shrestha.

India: Amrinder Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Shubashish Bose, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Pritam Kotal, Ashique Kuruniyan

Nepal vs India Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kiran Chemjong, Ananta Tamang, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Shubashish Bose, Anjan Bista, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan, Nawayug Shrestha, Sunil Chhetri.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri | Vice-Captain: Ashique Kuruniyan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Ananta Tamang, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Shubashish Bose, Anjan Bista, Laken Limbu, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan, Nawayug Shrestha, Sunil Chhetri.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri | Vice-Captain: Sahal Abdul Samad

Poll : 0 votes