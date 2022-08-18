NEROCA FC 3-1 TRAU FC: Player Ratings as Orange Brigade win Imphal Derby | Durand Cup 2022

NEROCA FC beat TRAU FC 3-1 in their Durand Cup 2022 opener at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium on Thursday (August 18).

The match got off to a bright start as the Orange Brigade opened the scoring in the 16th minute after a period of sustained pressure. Teenager Tangva Ragui converted Lunminlen Haokip's cross from the left with a brilliant half-volley.

However, TRAU hit back through captain Komran Tursunov after a ball over the top caught the NEROCA defense flatfooted.

The Orange Brigade took the lead again in the 36th minute as Thomyo Shimray scored with a low header at the back-post following another cross from the left. NEROCA FC sealed the contest just five minutes after half-time as John Chidi pounced on an error to find the back of the net and seal the points for his side.

Here are the player ratings for both sides from this entertaining Durand Cup 2022 contest:

NEROCA FC

Soram Poirei - 6.5/10

Poirei came up with a couple of decent saves in either half and commanded his box well. He was comprehensively beaten for TRAU's goal.

Aimol Reamsochung - 7/10

Reamsochung initially began on the left of the back four before shifting over to the right. He was excellent in the latter position, coming up with multiple crucial tackles to keep out the Red Pythons.

Lallenmang Sitlhou - 6/10

Sitlhou came up with a couple of crucial interventions but was dragged out of position too easily for TRAU's goal.

Paogoumang Singson - 6.5/10

Singson put in a solid display, winning multiple important headers for NEROCA.

Thokchom James Singh - 7/10

James Singh was at times impenetrable in defense and also got the assist for his side's second goal with a fantastic cross.

Bektur Talgat - 5/10

Talgat didn't see much of the ball and picked up an injury inside the opening 20 minutes, forcing him to be substituted.

Naorem Tondomba Singh - 7/10

Tondomba Singh was calmness personified amidst all the chaos of a tense fixture. He recycled possession brilliantly and kept NEROCA ticking while linking up well with Ragui.

Tangva Ragui - 7.5/10

Ragui was the standout performer across both teams. He took his goal extremely well, side-footing a half-volley into the back of the net from Haokip's cross. The 18-year-old also displayed maturity beyond his years to help his side keep the ball under pressure from TRAU and often popped up in important areas.

Ragui looked a little tired towards the end of the game but is certainly one to look out for at this year's Durand Cup.

Lunminlen Haokip - 7/10

Haokip was a threat throughout the match and caused problems for TRAU with his movement. He also got the assist for Ragui's goal with a pinpoint cross, but was worryingly stretchered off the pitch late in the match.

John Chidi - 7/10

Chidi helped NEROCA press high up the pitch and pounced on an error to score his side's third goal, an apt reward for an incredibly hardworking performance.

Thomyo Shimray - 7/10

Shimray scored with an excellent header to put his side ahead for the second time in the first half. He caused problems for TRAU otherwise as well in a bright display.

Substitutes

Jonychand Singh - 6.5/10

Jonychand Singh got into some good areas and was part of some of NEROCA's best plays after coming on in the first half.

Khaidem Vicky Meitei - 6/10

Meitei worked hard off the ball and could have had an assist but Haokip miscontrolled his pass.

Nonganba Singh Akoijam - 6/10

Akoijam didn't have too much to do on the pitch and helped NEROCA slow the pace of the game down in the latter stages.

TRAU FC

Bishorjit Singh - 6/10

Bishorjit Singh couldn't have done anything about the three NEROCA goals, though he made some smart saves in both halves.

Buanthanglun Samte - 5.5/10

Samte delivered some threatening set-pieces but was caught out defensively for NEROCA's second goal.

Manash Protim Gogoi - 5/10

Gogoi didn't look too bad in the first half but gifted the ball to Chidi near his own box with an awful under-hit backpass. The striker benefitted from it to all but knock TRAU out of the match just five minutes into the second half.

Gerard Augustus - 6.5/10

Augustus looked sharp after a nervy start and made multiple important tackles and blocks for his side.

Naresh Singh - 6/10

Naresh Singh was beaten far too easily by Haokip for NEROCA's first goal. He was decent otherwise, even contributing in parts when TRAU moved forward.

Laishram Milan Singh - 6/10

Milan Singh started the game well but seemed to fade away after the break.

Chongtham Kishan Singh - 6/10

Kishan Singh kept TRAU ticking in midfield with some tidy passes, bringing a semblance of control to a tactically chaotic first half.

Meitalkeishangbam Roger Khuman - 5.5/10

The match seemed to bypass Khuman, who couldn't really contribute much from midfield.

Salam Johnson Singh - 6.5/10

Johnson Singh's pressing forced defenders into a couple of rushed clearances and he also put a half-chance just wide of the post. He, too, was quite subdued after the break.

Komran Tursunov - 6.5/10

Tursunov took his goal well, converting with a clean finish from Khanngam Horam's pass. He also helped TRAU string together some decent moves but needed more service and even missed a big chance in second-half stoppage time.

Khanngam Horam - 7/10

Horam often switched flanks with Johnson Singh to keep NEROCA on their toes. He got the assist for his side's goal after expertly controlling a ball over the top and unselfishly laying it off for Tursunov.

Substitutes

Netrajit Singh - 6/10

Netrajit Singh added some bite to TRAU's midfield but couldn't do much to impact the result.

Shoaib Akhtar - 6/10

Akhtar came up with a couple of crunching tackles inside the box to bail his side out from danger.

Danish Aribam - 6/10

Aribam didn't have too much of an impact as TRAU chased the match.

Sapam Bishorjit Singh - 6.5/10

Bishorjit Singh found himself in promising positions on a couple of occasions but was stopped in his tracks by NEROCA's defense.

Khumanthem Arun Singh - 6.5/10

Arun Singh added more verticality to TRAU's attack against a tiring opposition. He should have had an assist after delivering a fantastic cross but Tursunov put the chance wide.

