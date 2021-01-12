NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

The race for the playoffs intensifies in the Indian Super League (ISL) as Bengaluru FC take on NorthEast United FC on Tuesday. Both sides have struggled to win games in their recent few fixtures.

NorthEast United FC started the current ISL season on a positive note. They looked like a composed and disciplined side in the initial few games. However, Gerard Nus' side seems to have derailed after their six-match unbeaten streak got snapped. They are placed 7th in the ISL standings with 2 wins, 3 losses, and 5 draws.

Bengaluru FC too were undefeated in their first six fixtures but have unexpectedly lost four games in a row now. Naushad Moosa has taken over after the erstwhile head coach Carles Cuadrat left the club. They are placed 6th in the standings with 3 wins, 4 losses, and 3 draws.

Here are the top 3 players you could pick as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC:

#3 Cleiton Silva

Cleiton Silva has been used in multiple roles by the former head coach Carles Cuadrat. (Image: Bengaluru FC)

Cleiton Silva has been one of the few performing players in the Bengaluru FC squad so far. The Brazilian has acted as a central midfielder, winger, and a forward in the 9 ISL matches so far. He has provided ample amount of support for Bengaluru's midfield and attack.

Silva has scored 3 goals and also has an assist to his name. He also likes to drop down and build up the play himself. He has made 310 passes with 388 touches on the ball. Since Naushad Moosa has established the fact that the Blues will play with an offensive mindset, Silva will have a substantial role to play in the new system.

#2 Luis Machado

Luis Machado will have to take a large responsibility in the midfield for NorthEast United FC. (Image: ISL)

Luis Machado is the midfield lynchpin for his side, NorthEast United. The 28-year-old Portuguese winger has been the primary creator of NorthEast's goal-scoring chances. Machado has pace and stamina, and can race past his markers down the wings to create gaps behind the opposition defense.

Machado has scored twice as well in the ISL so far. Just like Cleiton Silva, Machado can also be used as a playmaker in the middle.

Gerard Nus is known for using his resources to maximum effect. It will be interesting to see how Machado is used against a resolute Bengaluru FC defense.

#1 Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri is the highest goal-scorer for Bengaluru FC. (Image: ISL)

Sunil Chhetri has continued his scoring form for Bengaluru FC despite the Blues struggling to operate in the midfield. Chhetri has scored 4 goals and has an assist to his name. He is the highest scorer for Bengaluru FC.

Chhetri has often shifted to the right-wing to supply balls to the likes of Kristian Opseth in the middle. However, Moosa is expected to use him as a withdrawal striker to support the runs of Udanta Singh and Cleiton Silva down the wings.