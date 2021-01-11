NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 12th, 2021

Matchday 12 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see a thrilling mid-table clash as NorthEast United FC take on Bengaluru FC. The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama.

NorthEast United FC come into the clash on the back of a six-game winless streak. The Highlanders have lost three out of their previous four games, despite making a good start to their ISL 2020-21 campaign. They currently occupy the seventh spot on the overall standings with 11 points.

Their opponents, Bengaluru FC are on a poor run of their own with four straight losses. The former ISL champions are placed sixth on the ISL table with 12 points from ten matches.

Both the sides come into the encounter on the back of consecutive losses and will aim for a turn of fortunes. With their attacking firepower, Bengaluru FC will look to get the better of the Highlanders.

Squads to Choose from

NorthEast United FC

Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Federico Gallego, Rochharzela, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, VP Suhair, Idrissa Sylla

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Dimas Delgado, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C)

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Match No. 56

Date: January 12, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Federico Gallego, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Sunil Chhetri

Captain - Sunil Chhetri, Vice-Captain - Federico Gallego

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Gurmeet Singh (GK), Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashutosh Mehta, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Federico Gallego, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Sunil Chhetri

Captain - Idrissa Sylla, Vice-Captain - Cleiton Silva