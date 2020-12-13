NorthEast United FC take on Chennaiyin FC in their sixth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday.

The Highlanders have displayed a wonderful fighting spirit in all the matches till now. Under the guidance of this season’s youngest head coach, Gerard Nus, the team is yet to lose a match. NorthEast United FC have faced the likes of Mumbai City, Bengaluru, and FC Goa, and have still emerged with 2 wins and 3 draws. The resilience shown by the Highlanders has been impressive. They would look to continue this momentum against Chennaiyin FC.

On the other hand, things are not too rosy in the Chennaiyin FC camp. After having a good start to the ISL with a win against Jamshedpur FC, the Marina Machans failed to capitalise on that.

They drew the next match but lost the following two, against Bengaluru and Mumbai City. Enes Sipovic and Isma, both of whom are crucial players for Chennaiyin, have picked up injuries. The only positive is the return of Indian international Anirudh Thapa, who scored his fourth ISL goal in the first match.

Here are 3 players you should consider making the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this fixture.

Chhangte in action against MCFC (Courtesy-ISL)

Chhangte was one of the most important players for Chennaiyin FC in ISL 2019-20 when he scored 7 goals. He continues being vital for the team this season too. After the injury of Isma, Chhangte’s role has substantially increased. The onus of creating chances and finishing some is on him now.

Advertisement

Chhangte personally had a match to remember against Mumbai City FC, where he ran past a couple of defenders to assist Jakub Sylvestr. We can expect him to make his pacey runs down the wing and get on the scoresheet. Thus, he’s a good pick as the captain or vice-captain in your team.

Lambot has been leading the Highlanders this season (Courtesy-ISL)

Benjamin Lambot was signed to guard the defence of NorthEast United and was handed the captain’s armband as well. Till now, he has been rock solid, clearing away any ball which might threaten the team.

Our captain on the night put in a massive shift at the back last night! @BenjaminLambot1 👏🏻#NEUSCEB#StrongerAsOne https://t.co/obIQvhPz6H — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 6, 2020

Advertisement

In 5 matches, Lambot has 7 tackles, 8 interceptions, and 31 clearances. He also blocked the opposition shots 12 times, giving no chance to the opposing strikers. He has been colossal at the back for the Highlanders this ISL. While he’s playing, goals will be tough to come by for the other team. That’s why Benjamin Lambot is a good pick as the captain of your Dream11 team.

Idrissa Sylla (R) after scoring against Blasters (Courtesy-ISL)

If there’s something that NorthEast United FC need to improve on, it’s their goal-scoring department. Goals have been tough to come by for the Highlanders. One of the causes is the lack of minutes played by Idrissa Sylla.

Gerard Nus opted to play Kwesi Appiah ahead of Sylla initially. The latter has played as a substitute only. Sylla has 2 goals in around 227 minutes, and the number will increase with more starts for the Guinean. Sylla has shown glimpses of his poacher instinct, and scoring is second nature to him.

For this reason, Dream11 players can make him the captain or vice-captain.