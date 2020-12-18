NorthEast United FC face Jamshedpur FC on Friday with a bid to extend their unbeaten run in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL).

NorthEast United FC sit third on the table with 10 points from 6 matches. The team surpassed everyone's expectations after taking home points against strong teams. The likes of Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, and Bengaluru FC failed to defeat NorthEast United FC. Under the guidance of Gerard Nus, the Highlanders have emerged as the dark horses in this ISL.

Jamshedpur FC have not disappointed fans either. After losing to Chennaiyin FC in their first match of ISL 2020-21, Owen Coyle's men have remained undefeated. What's more impressive is the fact that the top two teams in the table, Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, couldn't beat Jamshedpur FC.

Nerijus Valskis is in red-hot form, scoring almost all the goals for his team in this season's ISL. The defence looks solid too, with the presence of the tall and strong Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley.

Here are 3 players you should look to make the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this match.

#3 Peter Hartley

With 7️⃣1️⃣% passing accuracy and 8️⃣ clearances, the skipper was rock solid in the defence in #MCFCJFC. He will aim to keep it that way for our upcoming match against the Highlanders. 🔥💪#NEUFCJFC #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/04s0uy0EJO — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 16, 2020

Jamshedpur FC have conceded 7 goals till now, but the number could've been much more if it weren't for Peter Hartley. The Englishman has been solid at the back, herding away any threat which might come the team's way. Wearing the captain's armband, Hartley has been a wall at the back.

To put it in numbers, the former Sunderland defender has 13 tackles and 32 clearances. In the last match against Mumbai City FC, he bagged the Hero Of The Match award.

With NorthEast United FC's attack not up to the mark, Hartley is a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#2 Khassa Camara

Khassa Camara battling it out with Bartholomew Ogbeche (Courtesy-ISL)

Camara has been one of the best defensive midfielders in this year's ISL. He is a key part of the way NorthEast United FC play. His ability to link the defenders with the attacking players has helped the Highlanders a great deal.

With a passing accuracy of almost 76%, the Mauritian plays a big role in operating the midfield for the Highlanders. Courtesy of his defensive attributes, Camara holds the power of breaking up opposition attack. He has 30 tackles and 19 interceptions to his name in 6 matches this season.

That is why Camara is a good pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis leaping to win the ball (Courtesy-ISL)

The impact Nerijus Valskis is having on Jamshedpur FC is hard to explain in words. Almost a one-man army, Valskis has been the life and blood of Jamshedpur FC. In 6 matches, the Red Miners have scored 7 goals. Six of them were scored by the Lithuanian.

With a goal conversion rate of 40%, Valskis is a constant threat to the opposition. He scored a brace against ATK Mohun Bagan and was on the scoresheet against Mumbai City FC.

With the form he is in, picking Valskis as the captain of your Dream11 team for this ISL fixture should be a no-brainer.