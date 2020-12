Matchday 7 of the Indian Super League (ISL) brings forth an exciting encounter as NorthEast United FC take on Jamshedpur FC. The match will be held at Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa behind closed doors.

NorthEast United FC are off to a flyer in this season of the ISL with an unbeaten run of six matches so far. They are placed third on the overall standings and can leapfrog ATK Mohun Bagan into the second spot with a win.

Jamshedpur FC have drawn their last two matches and are looking for redemption as they take on the Highlanders. They have been impressive in attack with last year's ISL Golden Boot-winning striker Nerijus Valskis leading their charge. He is one of the most in-form strikers in the ISL with six goals to his credit.

Getting stronger everyday! 💪🏻



Fede returns to first team training. #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/0o7gMyYCEn — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 15, 2020

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

Advertisement

The dynamic duo with an unbreakable chemistry are a threat in the attacking third⚡#JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/sKNLmzBJXg — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 16, 2020

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, VP Suhair

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Sandip Mandi, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, William Lalnunfela, Nerijus Valskis

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: December 18, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL clash between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - TP Rehenesh (GK), Stephen Eze, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain - Luis Machado

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - TP Rehenesh (GK), Peter Hartley, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar, Khassa Camara, Rochharzela, Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain - Idrissa Sylla