NEUFC vs MBSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ISL 2023-24 match – December 15, 2023

NorthEast United FC will take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League 2023 match at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on December 15, Friday.

NorthEast United FC, led by Romain Philippoteaux, have won two matches, lost three games and drawn four clashes to hold the seventh position in the standings, carrying 10 valuable points in the tally.

They drew their most recent clash against Hyderabad FC 1-1. The Highlanders took the lead in the eighth minute after an own goal by Hyderabad FC defender Nim Dorjee. However, Hyderabad FC midfielder Petteri Pennanen bagged his first ISL in the 44th minute to level the scores.

NorthEast have bagged wins against Chennaiyin FC (3-0) in their second game of the campaign. Later, they stunned Jamshedpur FC by 2-1 on October 26. NEUFC would be looking to get back to winning ways failing to bag a win in four successive games.

Subhasish Bose's Mohun Bagan Super Giant are holding the third spot in the rankings with five wins, one draw, racking up 16 points. Their first draw of the campaign came in their most recent encounter against Odisha FC (2-2).

The Albanian forward Armando Sadiku looked impressive in the previous game against Odisha FC, bagging two goals. He is currently leading the team's goal-scoring charts.

To start their campaign, MBSG defeated Punjab FC by 3-1, Bengaluru FC by 1-0, Chennaiyin FC by 3-1. In their subsequent games, they continued their winning streak over Jamshedpur FC by 3-2 and Hyderabad FC by 2-0. They would love to get back to winning ways and dominate the standings.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's NOE vs MBG match.

Sahal Abdul Samad (MBG) - 8.5 Credits

The attacking 26-year-old midfielder from Kerala, Sahal Abdul Samad has assisted his teammates on four occasions in this campaign, leading the team’s assists tally. Overall, he is at the second position among the players with most assists.

The 2018-19 season's emerging player of the year Samad is yet to find the net in this edition. However, on-pitch performance so far has been impressive, giving some valuable fantasy points.

Armando Sadiku (MBG) - 7.5 Credits

The ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant have roped in the Albanian attacking talent prior to this season. The center-forward has netted three times in six games with seven shots on target.

The 32-year-old is currently ranked fourth among the players with most goals in this campaign. He's leading his team's tally with 80% passing accuracy, having played 272 minutes. Sadiku is one of the players to watch out for in this contest.

Dimitri Petratos (MBG) - 8.5 Credits

The Mariners would be delighted to see the comeback of their forward Dimitros Petratos, who missed out a few games due to a hamstring injury. MBG is going to strengthen their side with Petrators joining back alongside Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku, and Suhail Bhat.

With two goals and one assist from four matches, Petratos has had an impressive start to the competition. With four shots on target at an 82% passing accuracy, the Australian forward is the perfect player to have as a skipper in your fantasy XI.