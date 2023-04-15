NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 15th, 2023

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in Match 16 of the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Saturday, April 15. The Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Kerala will host the Super Cup 2023 encounter between the two Indian Super League (ISL) clubs.

Both teams are competing in Group D of the competition alongside Chennaiyin FC and Churchill Brothers SC.

NEUFC lost their Hero Super Cup 2023 opening encounter against Chennaiyin FC 4-2. They will look to bounce back against MCFC, who are playing in the competition with an all-Indian squad.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC will be riding high on confidence, having defeated Churchill Brothers SC 2-1 during their previous outing. While the Goan side took the lead early in that game, Mehtab Singh found the back of the net in the 27th minute to level the scores.

Indian winger Lallianzuala Chhangte scored a goal in stoppage time (90+3rd minute) to help MCFC clinch the victory and take all three points.

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC, Group D

Date & Time: Saturday, April 15; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Manjeri Payyanad Stadium

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Nikhil Dekha, Arindam Bhattacharja, Mirshad Kottappunna

Defenders: Tondonba Singh, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Gaurav Bora, Joe Zoherliana, Hira Mondal, Alex Saji, Alisher Kholmurodov

Midfielders: Rochharzela, Imran Khan, Romain Philippoteaux, Emil Benny, Mohammed Irshad, Jithin MS, Gani Nigam, Sehnaj Singh, Emanuel L, Pragyan Gogoi, Joseph Beitia, Laldanmawia Ralte

Forwards: Wilmar Jordan, Parthib Gogoi, Dipu Mirhda.

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Ahan Prakash

Defenders: Rahul Bheke (captain), Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Halen Nongtdu, Hardik Bhatt

Midfielders: Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Asif Khan, PC Rohlupuia, Apuia Ralte

Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Bipin Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Gyamar Nikum

Predicted starting XIs

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Kottappunna, Joe Zoherliana, Alisher Kholmurodov, Tondonba Singh, Alex Saji, Rochharzela, Romain Philippoteaux, Mohammed Irshad, Joseph Beitia, Jithin MS, Wilmar Jordan (captain).

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa, Hardik Bhatt, Rahul Bheke (captain), Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Apuia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh.

NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Alisher Kholmurodov, Hardik Bhatt, Rowllin Borges, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rochharzela, Romain Philippoteaux, Bipin Singh, Wilmar Jordan.

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte | Vice-Captain: Rowllin Borges

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mirshad Kottappunna, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mohammed Irshad, Rowllin Borges, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vinit Rai, Apuia Ralte, Joseph Beitia, Vikram Partap Singh, Wilmar Jordan.

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte | Vice-Captain: Mehtab Singh

