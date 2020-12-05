NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

The second game of Matchday 4 of the ISL 2020-21 will see NorthEast United FC taking on SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan.

NorthEast United FC have one win and two draws in three games so far this season. The Gerard Nus-coached side started their game on a brighter note as they defeated Mumbai City FC 1-0. During their second game, the team bounced back from a losing position and netted a couple of goals to spilt points with Kerala Blasters. NEUFC extended their unbeaten run when they met FC Goa and drew the game 1-1.

SC East Bengal, on the other hand, have two losses in two games and are at the bottom of the points table. The team is struggling and is yet to find its first point in ISL 2020-21. The Robbie Fowler-coached side hope to break the losing streak and will have to give their best to grab the three points.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the second game of Matchday 4 of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Jeje Lalpekhlua

Indian striker Jeje is yet to find his form in the seventh edition of the ISL. He has made a name in ISL with consistent performances for Chennaiyin FC earlier. Jeje failed to make it to the starting line-up in both the games SC East Bengal have played so far. The experienced striker came on as a substitute and spent a few minutes on the ground.

During his time in the middle, he created a few chances that weren't converted by his teammates. Keeping his past performances in mind, he's expected to start the game against NEUFC and should be on your radar for the captain or vice-captain's choice as well.

#2 Idrissa Sylla

Guinean forward Idrissa Sylla made his debut in the ISL this season. The player had a fantastic season with Belgian side Zulte Waregem and came to help NEUFC make it to the playoffs.

The 29-year-old player found the net during the second and the third games of NEUFC. Sylla will look to continue his fine form in the league and guide his side to the much-awaited ISL trophy. Considering his performances in the last couple of ISL games, he must make it to your Dream11 team for today's ISL match between NEUFC and SCEB.

#1 Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah has two goals to his name in three games this ISL season. He found his form during NEUFC's opening game as he converted a penalty to guide his side to a victory.

Appiah later found the net again during his side's second game of the season. He might be keen to scoremore goals and should be a must-pick for your Dream11 team. He can even be considered as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NEUFC vs SCEB match of the ISL.