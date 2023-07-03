"1889 is just that icing on the cake" - Mohun Bagan Super Giant fans express delight as the club unveil new logo

After receiving approval from the board members to change the club's name from ATK Mohun Bagan to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the club have now officially revealed its new logo, set to take effect starting from the 2023-24 season.

While success has remained a constant aspect of the club's illustrious history, supporters expressed their dissatisfaction when they adopted the name ATK Mohun Bagan after their collaboration with the former ISL team, Atletico de Kolkata.

The passionate Green and Maroon Brigade strongly opposed the inclusion of the "prefix" ATK and have persistently demanded its removal since the club's induction into the ISL. In their efforts to have their voices heard, they even resorted to boycotting games.

Following protests by fans, Mohun Bagan's owner Sanjiv Goenka announced the removal of the prefix ATK from the club's name after their ISL success earlier this year. This decision was met with huge satisfaction by fans as the club's original name was reinstated.

The newly unveiled logo showcases the traditions of the club, featuring the year 1889 which symbolizes the club's establishment. Supporters are undoubtedly celebrating the momentous occasion as the new logo was revealed on Monday, July 3.

They took to social media to express their delight with the logo and the club’s new name – Mohun Bagan Super Gaint. Here are a few reactions.

#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #IndianFootball The new logo of Mohun Bagan Super Giant captures the essence of our club's storied heritage.

The timing couldn't be more perfect, as Argentina goalkeeper and World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez is currently in Kolkata to visit the club. Martinez will be in the city for two days, inaugurating Mohun Bagan's 'Pele Maradona-Sobers Gate' at the Salt Lake Stadium.

90ndstoppage @90ndstoppage 📸 | Reigning FIFA World Cup winner and Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez spotted at the Kolkata airport, Martinez is in the city to attend an event at the Mohun Bagan AC tent. #IndianFootball 📸 | Reigning FIFA World Cup winner and Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez spotted at the Kolkata airport, Martinez is in the city to attend an event at the Mohun Bagan AC tent. #IndianFootball https://t.co/Ui6R5Z0wxe

Sayantan @sayanfun @mohunbagansg Cherry on the top will be presenting the new jersey by Dibuu tomorrow. @mohunbagansg Cherry on the top will be presenting the new jersey by Dibuu tomorrow.💚❤️

A bold new era begins with the unveiling of Mohun Bagan Super Giant's new logo!

Mohun Bagan Super Giant aiming to elevate their success to new heights

Mohun Bagan SG enjoyed a remarkable season, clinching their first ISL trophy by defeating Bengaluru FC in the final of the 2022-23 campaign.

Despite this achievement, the club is far from complacent, having already secured the signings of Indian international Anirudh Thapa, as well as foreign strikers Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku.

Thapa's arrival in Kolkata comes at a record-breaking transfer fee, highlighting the club's commitment to bolstering their squad. Cummings, renowned for his influential role in Central Coast Mariners' A-League victory, brings with him a stellar reputation.

Meanwhile, Sadiku, with his experience in various European clubs and representing Albania, will unquestionably add value to the side. The Mariners are set to compete for the ISL title once again, and this time, their fans will be there to support them right from the very first game.

