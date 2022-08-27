"In football, the most important thing is the present and future"- ATK Mohun Bagan's head coach ahead of the Kolkata derby in the 2022 Durand Cup

After going winless in two matches, ATK Mohun Bagan will be up against Emami East Bengal FC in the very first derby of the 2022-23 season. The two sides will square off against each other in the Group B fixture at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Sunday, August 28.

While ATK Mohun Bagan has picked up a point from their first two games in the 2022 Durand Cup, the Red and Gold Brigade managed to get two points from their two opening fixtures. Despite not being able to field a squad with the complete regime of foreigners, Stephen Constantine's side has been defensively sound. Ahead of the first derby of the new football season, Mariners head coach Juan Ferrando shed light on his aspirations for the derby.

The Mariners have won their last five derbies. When asked if the side could make it six out of six, Ferrando said:

"In football, the most important thing is the present and future. For us, the most important thing is the next match because it is a challenge if we want to continue our journey in the Durand Cup. The past is the past. We can’t change that."

The Spanish gaffer understands the energy around the Kolkata derby. He shares the excitement of the fans and understands the importance of a win in this game. He said:

"Of course, I am excited. The atmosphere in these matches is amazing. I know the feelings of both the Mohun Bagan and East Bengal supporters. I hope everyone enjoys the game but East Bengal fans may face disappointment because we want to win."

Juan is well-versed with the challenge ahead of him in the Durand Cup and is eyeing a derby win to catapult his side into the knockout phase.

"I think it’s the details"- ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando on his side missing out on three points in the last two games

ATK Mohun Bagan started their 2022 Durand Cup campaign with a shocking defeat at the hands of I-League Rajasthan United FC. Despite dominating the majority of their second game against Mumbai City FC, an equalizer by Pereyra Diaz spoiled the party for the Mariners. Shedding light on the issues that plagued his side's chances, Juan Ferrando said:

"I think it’s the details. Both in attack and in defense, our issues were based on our attention to details. In the second match, the team was good till the 70th minute. After that there was a lot of transitions and it became difficult to control of the game."

A win in the derby could help boost the confidence of ATK Mohun Bagan, who will be featuring in the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semi-final in September.

