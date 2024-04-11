2023-24 ISL playoffs to begin on April 19; final set to be played on May 4

The Indian Super League (ISL) has announced the dates for the ongoing season's playoffs and the final. While the knockout matches for the remaining two semi-final spots will be played on April 19 and April 20, the two-legged semi-finals have been scheduled on April 23, 24 (first leg) and April 28, 29 (second leg).

Although it has been decided that the final of the 2023-24 ISL will be played on Saturday, May 4, the venue is yet to be finalized. It has been confirmed that the announcement of the venue for the grand finale will be made soon.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage, which culminates on Monday, April 15, with the clash between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will qualify directly for the two-legged semi-finals.

Meanwhile, for the remaining two semi-final spots, the sides that finish third to sixth in the standings will be fighting in the knockout format playoff matches. The team finishing third will be hosting the team finishing sixth, whereas the team finishing fourth will be up against the team finishing fifth at home in the playoff knockout games that are to be played on April 19 and 20.

ISL 2023-24 Playoffs Schedule:

Knockouts - April 19 and April 20

Semi-finals (1st leg) - April 23 and April 24

Semi-finals (2nd leg) - April 28 and April 29

Final - May 4

Mumbai City FC on the verge of successfully defending their ISL League Winners' Shield title

Punjab FC's 4-1 victory at home over East Bengal FC on Wednesday, April 10, ensured the sixth spot for Chennaiyin FC. They have now joined Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, FC Goa, Odisha FC, and Kerala Blasters FC in the playoffs.

With 47 points from 21 matches, the Islanders are on top of the table and are also on the verge of successfully defending their League Winners' Shield title. Mumbai City FC will face the defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant who are placed second with 42 points in the last fixture of the league stage on Monday, April 15.

Anything less than a victory for the Mariners on Thursday against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium would be enough for Petr Kratly's men to secure back-to-back ISL League WInners' Shield.