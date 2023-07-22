50-men Under-23 squad unveiled amidst prevailing uncertainty over India's participation in the 2023 Asian Games

In recent weeks, there has been a significant controversy surrounding the Indian football team's exclusion from the 2023 Asian Games. The news of their denial dampened the positive spirit that had been building up recently.

While the All India Football Federation (AIFF) plans to appeal the decision, uncertainty looms over whether the exclusion of both the men's and women's teams will be reconsidered. But earlier, the AIFF submitted India's squad to the Indian Olympic Association.

IFTWC has reported the 50-men probable list for the AFC under-23 qualifiers, with several Indian Super League (ISL) players being named in the squad.

Among the stand-out players on the list are those who have previously represented the senior team, such as Prabhsukhan Gill, Hormipam Ruivah, Akash Mishra, and Jeakson Singh, while ISL Emerging Player of the Year award winner Sivasakthi Narayanan was also named.

If the India Olympic Association eventually grants permission, the Indian youngsters could gain massive experience as they will compete against top teams.

Under the guidance of head coach Igor Stimac, these players, born on or after January 1, 2001, could potentially represent India if granted access to the competition set to be held in China.

India Under-23 probable list

Goalkeepers: Vishal Yadav, Sachin Suresh, Hrithik Tiwark, Prabshukan Gill, Niraj Kumar, Arsh Shaik.

Defenders: Narendra Gahlot, Hormipam Ruivah, Thoiba Singh, Bikash Yumnam, Sumit Rathi, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Muhammed Shaheef, Lalrinliana Hnmate, Akash Mishra, Abhishek Singh, Soyal Joshy, Ryan Menezes, Pagoumang Singson, Robin Yadav.

Midfielders: Ayush Chhetri, Jeakson Singh, Jiteshwor Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Jitendra Singh, Brison Fernandes, Givson Singh, Mohammed Aimen, Muhammed Nemil, Maheson Singh, Amarjit Singh, Damait Lyndoh, Sajal Bag.

Wingers: Sourav K, Vikram Pratap Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Parthib Gogoi, Abdul Rabeeh, Rohit Danu, Nihal Sudesh, Ninthoi Meetei, Seilenthang Lotjem, Thoi Singh, Ridge Dmello.

Forwards: Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Suhail Bhat, Irfan Yadwad.

What is the current situation regarding India’s participation in the 2023 Asian Games?

After India's exclusion from the competition, widespread protests erupted on social media, with supporters urging a reconsideration of the decision. Head coach Igor Stimac also made a plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning India's participation.

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding the decision's reconsideration, early reports hinted at back-channel negotiations between the AIFF and the IOA, offering hope to the supporters.

However, a recent statement from the IOA, released on Wednesday, July 19, has indicated that the efforts made by the supporters and Igor Stimac have unfortunately yielded no positive outcome.

The statement read:

“As we gear up for the highly anticipated event, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China the IOA reaffirms its commitment to promoting excellence in sports by strictly adhering to the selection criteria formulated by the Government of India vide their letter dated 10th July 2023. The adherence to these norms aims to foster a culture of transparency, meritocracy, and excellence in the Indian sports ecosystem."

The potential denial of the Indian national team's participation is undoubtedly disheartening, especially considering the progress the team has made in recent weeks. Witnessing such a missed opportunity will certainly be a disappointment for Indian football.