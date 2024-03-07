"A lot of things" - Carles Cuadrat on what went wrong against FC Goa in ISL 2023-24 clash

After slumping to a narrow 1-0 defeat against FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday, East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat delved deep into all the aspects that fell apart during the ISL 2023-24 clash.

At the post-match press conference, the gaffer didn't shy away from accepting the superiority of the opposition and admitted that they deserved three points.

“A lot of things (went wrong). FC Goa has been superior. Also, they deserved the three points. We have been trying to make a match plan before the match to try to catch them (in the table). It’s true that they have been winning the physical game and then it’s very difficult to be competitive if they are winning the duels, if they are anticipating (what we will do) with the ball, then it's very difficult,” Cuadrat averred.

The Torchbearers' backline looked in complete shambles, especially in the opening exchanges, gifting away ample opportunities. Cuadrat explained that the match-up was an exhibition of different play styles and his players couldn't utilize the advantage.

“We had been trying to take advantage of more players in the center of the pitch. We were playing a system of 4-3-3, against a system of 4-4-2, so it means that in the (middle) half of the pitch, we should have three players against two of them. But we were losing the ball too easily. In the first half, we didn't take advantage of that. They were putting us under pressure and finally, in physical action, they scored (to make it) 1-0,” the Spaniard said.

"Suddenly they are in the middle of action" - Carles Cuadrat on new signings Victor Vazquez and Felicio Brown Forbes

The Spanish tactician has been vocal about the disbalance of their fixtures in the league. East Bengal have played eight games in a little over a month, which is in complete contrast to the number of matches they played in October and November.

“I’m understanding the effort that the players are putting in all these weeks. It’s been eight games in just four weeks. Two games in October, two games in November, and now suddenly eight games (since the last month),” he explained.

Critical injuries and suspension during the fixture congestion haven't helped East Bengal either and Cuadrat spoke about the same during the press conference.

“Unfortunately, we have some injuries like Saul (Crespo) or (Jose) Pardo that have made us change our plans in February. The players that were coming here just to help like Felicio (Forbes), Victor Vazquez, or (Aleksandar) Pantic, were trying to understand our tactics (before being eased into action). Trying to play for maybe 15, 20, or 30 minutes and suddenly they are in the middle of action. Unfortunately, I'm demanding a lot of effort from them and they cannot deliver every time," he said.

While there's plenty of valid argument from Cuadrat's end, football fans tend to be reactionary, especially with the Kolkata derby approaching next. Even with the odds stacked against them, the Spanish gaffer and East Bengal will have to conjure a pathway to ensure some positive results before the end of the season.