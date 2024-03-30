"A new challenge for us to impress the coach" - Robin Yadav hungry to reclaim his spot in Bengaluru FC starting lineup under new gaffer

"At half-time, I told Ashish (Jha) and Edmund (Lalrindika), 'Give me a freekick, I'll score'," Robin Yadav said.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the 22-year-old was discussing the moments from the Durand Cup clash last year between Bengaluru FC and Gokulam Kerala. His confidence in the wizardry of his boots could often be misconstrued for arrogance.

But Robin is marching on the pathway of perfecting the art of freekicks and has gotten bloody good at it. His stunning effort to down Meghalaya 3-2 in the 2023 Santosh Trophy final wasn't just a flash in the pan as the Kolkata-born replicated his heroics from a set-piece in the aforementioned tie against Gokualm. Yadav's curling effort in the 58th minute kissed the crossbar and nestled into the net, putting the Blues ahead in an otherwise inconsequential match.

The performances in the season-opening competition made then-head coach Simon Grayson entrust the full-back with ample responsibility in the Indian Super League (ISL). From following the footsteps of his brother Romit Kumar to the Goabagan Football Academy in Kolkata to being scouted for Bengaluru FC by Naushad Moosa and then making his ISL debut, Robin was rapidly progressing through the ranks.

However, since the departure of Grayson, the right-back fell out of favor. But Robin believes, his opportunity will arrive when the time is right, as has been underlined to him by new gaffer Gerard Zaragoza. There's an air of humility and conviction as he welcomed the challenge that lay ahead of him.

"It's a new challenge for us to impress the coach. I don't want to say that it's good or bad, but it's a part of a player's journey, and they have to continue impressing whoever comes in charge."

Excerpts from the interview with Bengaluru FC's Robin Yadav

Question: Robin, it’s been over a year since you won the Santosh Trophy with Karnataka and scored those stunning free-kicks to grab everyone’s attention. Since then, it has been a bit of a relentless journey. You scored for Bengaluru in the Durand Cup, then made your ISL debut, and now you just returned from India U-23 duty. Plenty has been happening in your professional career, could you reflect on that?

Robin Yadav: It has been great and I've worked really hard for this. It's joining BFC that he achieved the desired progress. The coaches, physios, and staff everyone treated me with care and the club showed me the right path. All I had to do was put in the right effort. When it comes to the Santosh Trophy, I would like to thank the coaches who allowed me to represent the Karnataka team. The trust that they showed in me, helped me play the way I did. Whenever I was taking a freekick, they would keep cheering from the sidelines that it was definitely going in.

Then Simon Grayson gave me the opportunity to make my ISL debut and the club also showed a lot of trust. So all this helped me grow as a player.

Q: Robin, you made your debut in the ISL holding the hands of the then-head coach, Simon Grayson. So could you talk a little bit about the relationship that you had with him?

Robin: All the youngsters had a great relationship with him. He used to encourage us a lot and that's all we need. We, youngsters, need someone who'll keep a hand on our shoulders and say, 'Go play'. And then we can give everything for them. His approach was great with all the players.

Q: Whenever there’s a change in coach mid-season, it’s difficult for the club to adapt immediately. Could you talk a little bit about that?

Robin: I think it's a good change for the club as well as the players. It's a new challenge for us to impress the coach. I don't want to say that it's good or bad, but it's a part of a player's journey, and they have to continue impressing whoever comes in charge. Zaragoza sir is also a very good coach, he has also been very supportive. So we need to keep working hard and our time can come at any time.

Q: What have your conversations with head coach Gerard Zaragoza been like? Has there been specific discussions about your role at the club?

Robin: No, there hasn't been any particular discussion, but he has always been supportive. He tells us to give our 100 percent and the chance will come.

Q: Could you talk a little bit about the difference in approach of the two head coaches?

Robin: When Simon [Grayson] was the coach, we were playing getting a bit more freedom in attacking. But coach Zaragoza instructs us to focus on our positioning and is a bit more tactical. There's been a slight change obviously, but it's good for the club.

Q: Robin, Bengaluru hasn’t performed at the highest level throughout the season. What has particularly stood out is the lack of consistency across matches. Do feel the same way and if so, where do you think this inconsistency stems from?

Robin: No, I don't think so. It's football and in this league, even the lower-half teams have been showing great fight and are still in the running for the knockout spots. But we are focused on our goals and don't want to give any excuses. We'll focus on the positives and try to break into the Top 6.

Q: Very recently you played for India U-23 men's national team against Malaysia. Could you talk about that experience?

Robin: It was a great experience. Thanks to Moosa sir, Bengaluru FC, and AIFF, I got to represent my country. It was a proud moment. Playing with a foreign team gives a lot of exposure. Moosa sir likes to play possession-based football and not long ball so it was great to play under his guidance. All the players in the camp were very humble and everyone supported each other throughout.

Q: If you could encapsulate how it feels to wear the national jersey and represent your country?

Robin: I don't have words to describe this feeling. If you're in a country of 1.4 billion and you get an opportunity to represent the nation, you have plenty of responsibility on your shoulders. It doesn't bog me down, but it inspires me to do better. I don't think there's a greater feeling than this.

9. Robin, who has been your biggest support system in your footballing journey so far?

My family, my friends, and my childhood coach Moloy Rudra have supported me throughout. And as I have mentioned before, after coming to BFC I have achieved so much and the club has given so much that I'm grateful.

10. Finally, you’ve made quite some progress professionally in a year, but I’m sure, there’s a lot more you desire to achieve. So could you chart out what are your immediate goals for the ongoing season and the upcoming season?

For this season, I want to play and perform in as many matches as I can. I want to lift a trophy with the team. I don't know what the upcoming season holds, but I will give my best, and let's see how everything unfolds.