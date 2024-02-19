"A simple thank you is not enough for our supporters" - Souvik Chakrabarti appreciates East Bengal fans' presence in Hyderabad | ISL 2023-24

Souvik Chakrabarti, who returned to Hyderabad to play for his current club Emami East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) in Gachibowli on Saturday, impressed everyone with his stellar showing.

Chakrabarti was critical for the Torchbearers breaking up play and building possession from the back. His expertise came in handy while assisting central defenders Hijazi Maher and Mandar Rao Dessai.

Chatting with Sportskeeda after the game, Souvik Chakrabarti harped in on how good the environment in the Red and Golden dressing room is, and why winning the Super Cup has played a big role in it.

"The mood in the camp after our Super Cup victory is very positive. We are all excited to go about the rest of the season and win as many matches as possible. The environment is fantastic, and each of us supports the other through times of highs and lows," Chakrabarti said.

The Maidaan also saw a spectacle on the night when hordes of East Bengal supporters thronged it to virtually turn it into a home venue for them, in turn reducing the home fans to a mere trickle.

"There are no words for our supporters, really. They are the best in this world. A simple thank you is not enough for them. They have supported us through thick and thin and I hope that they continue to do so. With their love and support, we will keep peaking new heights and achieving a lot of success," he added.

"I followed the gameplan and worked on implementing our strategy and tactics" - Souvik Chakrabarti

East Bengal's Souvik Chakrabarti was welcomed back to Hyderabad by Abdul Rabeeh (left.)

Souvik Chakrabarti, who played a crucial role for East Bengal in both attack and defence in this game, spoke modestly when asked about how he prepares himself to play in the centre of the park.

The 31-year-old is the ultimate modern box-to-box midfielder, who is equally adept at recycling balls and creating transitions from defence to midfield.

"I did not do anything special, really. I did only what our coach (Carles Cuadrat) had asked me to do. I followed the game plan and worked on implementing our strategy and tactics. The result was pretty special and we are happy at having picked up the three points," said Chakrabarti.

Chakrabarti, who spent a couple of years at Hyderabad FC from 2020 to 2022, has fond memories of his time here. He won the prestigious ISL title with the Nawabs and spoke lovingly when asked about his return to the city.

"It was quite a nostalgic moment for me to come back to play in Hyderabad. I spent a lot of time here, and made a lot memories - including winning the ISL. It's quite sad to see them struggling, and I hope that they go back to their days of glory yet again," he concluded.