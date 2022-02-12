"A win after a defeat means a lot" - Manolo Marquez elated with Hyderabad FC's performance against Bengaluru FC

Hyderabad FC extended their grip at the top of the Indian Super League standings with a 2-1 victory over Bengaluru FC at the Athletic Stadium in Goa on Friday.

Javier Siviero and Joao Victor put the Nizams ahead in the first half. Although Sunil Chhetri cut the deficit into half for the Blues in the 87th minute, Bengaluru's effort wasn't enough.

After the game, Manolo Marquez opined that Hyderabad FC needed the hard-earned victory after their narrow defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan. Asked if he was happy with the performance, the Spaniard said:

"Yes, because today we played against a very strong side. As Bengaluru FC were unbeaten for nine games and they were too fighting for the top four. But we suffered a defeat in our last match, so a win after a defeat means a lot."

Hyderabad defended well for most of the game and allowed Bengaluru FC only one shot on target. Asked whether this was the sort of defensive performance he demanded from the team, Marquez said:

"This game was similar to the first leg match against Bengaluru FC. In the first half, we played very well. With good combination and played to our style. In the second half, they put four players in attack. But our defenders, center backs, and all the team, in general, were very good today in terms of defense."

"We lost the game today in the first half" - Marco Pezzaiuoli after Bengaluru FC's loss against Hyderabad FC

Meanwhile, with the loss, Bengaluru FC's top-four dreams are hanging by a thread. Head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli was visibly disappointed with his side's performance and said that the team needs to introspect and realize why they lost.

Speaking about the result, Pezzaiuoli said:

"I think we need to really recognize why we lost. We forgot today in the first half why we came here. I think this best description was the second goal, we slept defensively and conceded. The basics of football we missed in the first half especially, winning duels, making effort in your position, playing football and creating chances. But in the second half, we did very well and we created one nice chance and also one nice goal. We lost the game today in the first half."

Also Read Article Continues below

Sunil Chhetri, with his goal on the night, became the first player to score 50 ISL goals and also the all-time leading scorer in the league. Marco Pezzaiuoli lauded the Indian forward for his achievements and wished him more success for the future.

Edited by Prem Deshpande