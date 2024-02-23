"A win will change the season's narrative for us" - Travelling Hyderabad FC supporters geared up for Bengaluru FC challenge | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC, languishing right at the bottom of the ISL table at the time of writing, have had little going their way this season.

Be it the financial struggles that the club has had since the start of the season to the exodus of most of their first-team players by the time the January transfer window came to an end, the Nawabs have hardly had anything to cheer about.

Add to this the ignominy of not having won a game in the ISL this season. In fact, the last time the Yellow and Black won a game was when they beat a lackadaisical Tribhuwan Army FT 3-0 in the Durand Cup.

Everything has gone downhill for them ever since, with head coach Thangboi Singto embattling crises with a skeletal playing and support staff.

However, supporters of the club - often noted as their strongest pillar - have stood by them through thick and thin, with them even sparsely populating the Maidaan when everyone else seemed to have given up.

Now that the Nawabs are travelling to play against Bengaluru FC in the Garden City on Saturday, a bunch of the club's diehard fans are preparing to make the trip south to cheer for them and keep their morale high in these challenging times.

A lot of these supporters whom Sportskeeda spoke to mentioned how the results are irrelevant and that they are making the trip solely to encourage the young lads plying their trade in Yellow and Black.

For Preethi Raj, a medical student, the trip to Bengaluru is special given that she might be able to say a formal farewell to right-back Nikhil Poojary. She practically worships and did not get the chance to say goodbye when he left the club in January. Poojary is now with Bengaluru FC.

"We are aware we haven't had a good season so far. A win will change the season's narrative for us. So yes, this match is more than just a quest for the 3 points. As fans, we have always stood by the club and will continue to do so. Travelling for this game will also let us meet our former players (read Poojary) whom we couldn't say a heartfelt goodbye to. That will indeed be the cherry on the cake," she said.

For Naga Sai Dattabhishek, who works in the software industry, this trip is solely to support the Yellow and Black in times of such immense crisis.

"Football is not just a sport - it's an emotion and supporting our team at all costs is also important. As fans, our support helps in boosting the players' confidence and helps them cope well," he said.

"Donning the Yellow and Black jersey in away territory will be amazing" - Hyderabad FC supporters

For a lot of these fans, the club represents an emotion that can hardly be described with words.

The title win in the 2021-22 season was the icing on the cake that Hyderabad enjoyed, although their fortunes have plummeted since then, with the lowly standing in the league table the nadir they have reached now.

Chirag Rao, a student, has taken time out of his busy schedule to travel for this game. It is a special occasion for him since this is the first time he will be travelling as an away fan to a Hyderabad game.

"It's a first as an away fan for me - something definitely from the bucket list! Donning the Yellow and Black jersey in away territory will be amazing. I am looking forward to the game, and hopefully, the boys will bring out something special for us in this game for which we've been waiting all season!" he stated.

Jyothirmai VS, a corporate professional, too will be travelling to a Hyderabad away game for the first time, and her excitement is palpable.

"This is the first time I am travelling for an away game of Hyderabad and I'm too excited to express it in words. This will, hopefully, be an amazing experience that I will always cherish and remember. Cheering for Hyderabad not just at home but also away from home is quite thrilling!" she shared.

Venkat Dasari, a techie, has stood by the club since its inception and he knows that Bengaluru are going to pose a tough challenge for the Nawabs.

"Winning against Bengaluru is like a derby win. It is a very special game for us. I can’t wait for the game to begin. Hopefully, we can get our first win of the season by the end of the evening," he said.

With their backs to the wall but their supporters remaining their main pillar of support, Hyderabad know that breaching the fortress at the Kanteerava on Saturday will not be too difficult.

The Blues, who are perched in the tenth position to the Yellow and Blacks' 12th, have not had the best of runs this season.

Now that former Nawabs Chinglensana Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Rohit Danu and Nikhil Poojary ply their trade for Bengaluru, a rather tasty face-off is on the cards.