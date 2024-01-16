"A win will take us closer to the qualification for the semi-final" - Mumbai City's Nathan Rodrigues on upcoming Super Cup clash with Punjab FC

Mumbai City FC's Nathan Rodrigues, who played a vital role in his side's 2-1 win over Gokulam Kerala in their Kalinga Super Cup opener, is keen on reaching for the stars.

Having made his first start for the club, Rodrigues is looking forward to adding more feathers to his cap. He has already impressed new head coach Petr Kratky, who has made his intentions clear on promoting young talent.

Admitted that the ongoing AFC Asian Cup in Qatar has opened the doors for players like Rodrigues to appear for the club, but one is certain that the 19-year-old is keen on grabbing the opportunities that come his way with both hands.

Speaking ahead of their upcoming game against Punjab FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, Rodrigues appeared confident about his team's chances of nicking a win.

“It (Gokulam Kerala) was a tough game. We were a goal down but we fought to win 2-1. The team worked very hard on the pitch and we deserved to win,” said Rodrigues.

“It is important for us to get a win on Tuesday against Punjab FC, and we hope we keep our momentum going as well. A win will take us closer to the qualification for the semi final,” he added.

Mumbai City don't have their full squad available for the Kalinga Super Cup

Nathan Rodrigues is an exciting prospect for Mumbai City.

Mumbai City have a relatively easy group in the Kalinga Super Cup, with Gokulam Kerala, Punjab FC, and Chennaiyin FC being the other three teams.

The Islanders are expected to qualify for the semifinals unless they are taken to the cleaners by Chennaiyin FC in their last group-stage game on Sunday.

But Mumbai City will be missing the services of their top Indian players Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Apuia, Vikram Partap Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte for the Super Cup owing to their participation in the AFC Asian Cup, which is taking place in Qatar.